This Contemporary Studio in Meydan Is Now Priced at $109k; Have a Look Inside

The option to invest in a studio in Meydan has become easily considerable for property investors in Dubai. This is because this upcoming residential area in Mohammed Bin Rashid City is centrally located in close proximity to Downtown Dubai, while it is still in an early stage of development, which means that property prices are affordable and hold promise for reliable return on investment and capital appreciation.



Beautifully designed in a contemporary style, such compact homes make a lot of sense as housing option for young professionals and university students. And because the expat population of Dubai consists of nearly sixty percent of people below thirty years of age, investors don’t take too much time to consider buying a studio in Meydan. It is as “bread and butter” – there will always be newcomers with limited budget and desire to live near the city center. Also, the number of university students searching for accommodation nearby is increasing as Meydan is on the way to Academic City where most of the universities are.



The apartment featured here is being built by a developer with proven reputation, who is also well known for its solid finishing works and clean design concepts. If you look closer at the pictures, you will appreciate the marble flooring and kitchen counter tops, and the high quality dark mahogany wooden interior fittings.

The apartment buildings where the featured here studio in Meydan is located are all set for completion in March 2019. Still, a few apartments are available for sale and in the same time very attractively priced – just to match investors’ expectations for Dubai Summer Surprises great deals.

Usually, property prices in the city reach their lowest during the hot season as most buyers travel overseas for vacations. But buying property under construction doesn’t really require multiple viewings and side inspections nowadays. For the majority of people, it happens over coffee in the luxurious and well serviced showrooms of Dubai’s developers where projects are displayed at their best, with brochures and payment plans are readily available. In the case of this studio in Meydan, you can even see a demo home, finished with the same materials as the actual apartments will be finished and furnished with the same furniture that buyers will receive once the building is completed.

To book your own studio in Meydan is quite easy. The first step is to provide a payment for ten percent of the total price along your personal documents. This is AED 40,000. Once the apartment is booked, the seller will prepare Sales and Purchase Agreement and move on to register the property under your name with Dubai Land Department. The cost for registration is four percent of the property price which means that the amount will be approximately AED 16,000. In the course of the next nine months until the handover, buyers are to pay ten percent every three months. At the time of completion, the remaining sixty percent should be paid either in cash or in the form of a bank loan.



If you have been looking to purchase a good quality property in Dubai with easy payment plan, such a studio in Meydan is a very good choice. Please enter your contact details in the contact form under this post and a dedicated agent will contact you to share more details and assist you further.

