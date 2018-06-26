Cinnabon Delivery Service Easy with a New Delivery App

Cravia, the parent company of Cinnabon, Carvel, Seattle’s Best Coffee, Zaatar w Zeit and Five Guys, has delighted its UAE customers by expanding its Cinnabon delivery service across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Sharjah alongside a new range of discounted bundles and a new Cinnabon app. Fans can now not only purchase their desired bundles at exceptional prices that will save them up to 30%, but also enjoy the comfort of having them delivered straight to their doors.

Customers who download the exclusive Cinnabon app — available on the Google Play Store and the iTunes Store — will be able to easily set their delivery address, pay for their desired products, and more importantly customise the order to their liking by selecting their desired add-ons, sizes and quantities. Customer can also order by simply calling 600 – 522273.

Discounted bundles include the ‘Cool Treat’, ‘Perfect Match’, ‘Twin Chill’ and ‘Double Treat’ that combine Cinnabon’s popular Classic Rolls and Minirolls with its refreshing Mochalatta or Chillatte drinks for as little as AED 24. A series of bumper bundles has also been launched to brighten parties and festive gatherings, including ‘Stix Lovers’, ‘The Spoiler’, ‘Gathering Treat’ and ‘Bites Indulgence’, which feature a delicious mix of popular Cinnabon treats starting at just AED 49. With prices as tempting as the products themselves, Cinnabon’s bundles are guaranteed to bring an extra level of sweetness to every occasion.

The world’s most famous cinnamon rolls have been delighting fans across the globe since 1985. Cravia opened the first UAE Cinnabon outlet in Abu Dhabi in 2001 and the brand has since grown tremendously, delighting fans across the country. Besides tempting baked goods, the outlets also offer an array of refreshing icy cold beverages, as well as America’s favourite ice cream, Carvel Ice Cream, at selected stores. With the expansion of its delivery service, Cinnabon is reaching out to its customers by delivering sweet treats to a wider UAE audience than ever before.