Booking Last Minute? Special Summer Fares to 60 Destinations

Emirates is offering travellers who haven’t booked their holidays yet a chance to avail special fares during the summer to 60 destinations within its global network. The offer applies to bookings starting today until 5 July 2018 and applies for travel until 31 March 2019.

Economy Class passengers can enjoy fares to London starting from AED 2,125; to Bangkok starting at AED 2,295; to Mumbai starting at AED 1,095; to Auckland starting at AED 6,435; and to Newark starting at AED 3,975.

Business Class passengers can enjoy fares to London starting from AED 12,435; to Bangkok starting at AED 9,065; to Mumbai starting at AED 3,065; to Auckland starting at AED 16,395; and to Newark starting at AED 16,775.

Emirates Skywards members can also now pool up to 100% of Skywards Miles earned on Emirates flights with family members with ‘My Family’, allowing them to redeem rewards faster than before.

Passengers can also enjoy Emirates’ Home Check-in service which allows customers to check in for their flights from anywhere in Dubai. The service is available for customers across all classes travelling on Emirates flights and enables passengers to complete the security check and check-in, from the comfort of their home.

Travellers on Emirates flight will enjoy the airline’s award winning in-flight entertainment system with up to 3,500 channels, as well as regionally inspired meals on-board prepared by award-winning chefs.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit www.emirates.ae.