12 Hour Sale to Kickstart 21st Edition of Dubai Summer Surprises

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), has revealed details of the mega 12 hour sale that will take place on the opening day of the 21st edition of Dubai Summer Surprises on 22 June, from 12pm to 12am exclusively at malls of Majid Al Futtaim Properties across the city.

Over 200 retail outlets at MAF malls will offer additional deals during the 12 hours from 25% to 90%, as well as exclusive rewards, promotions and live entertainment. Visitors to the malls on the opening day of DSS will be able to get hefty discounts on top global and local brands which include; GUESS, New Look, Karen Millen, Gianfranco Ferre, American Eagle Outfitters, Splash, JACK & JONES, Forever 21, Giordano, Sacoor Brothers and Superdry.

In addition to the great bargains, there is a fabulous raffle prize that is up for grabs as well. For every AED 300 spent at any of the participating malls, shoppers will be entitled to enter a draw for a chance to win AED 50,000 to spend at Majid Al Futtaim malls during Dubai Summer Surprises. The winner will be announced at 12am (midnight) on Saturday 23 June at Mall of the Emirates.

At City Centre Deira, the first 200 shoppers that spend a minimum of AED 300 during the 12 Hour Sale will also receive a mall gift card valued at AED 50.

Participating malls include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, City Center Al Barsha and City Center Al Shindagha.

DSS will run until 4 August and with plenty in-store this summer, people are encouraged to check out the website www.dubaisummersurprises.com or follow @DSSsocial for the latest information.