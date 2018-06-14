Limited Time Dubai Pass Offer: Uber, Theme Parks Discounts

Launching this Eid Al Fitr weekend, is a first of its kind partnership for Uber and Dubai Tourism, and a collaborative Dubai Pass promotion that makes it even easier for residents and visitors to experience all that’s possible in Dubai this summer and provides reliable, affordable and convenient rides around Dubai’s top attractions.

The limited-time promotion will run from 14 June until 12 July, during which time anyone who purchases a Dubai Pass during the promotion period will receive an incredible 15% discount off the card, as well as 15% off six Uber rides to and from the following attractions (that’s three round-trip attractions!)

Dubai Parks & Resorts (Bollywood Park, Legoland, Legoland Waterpark and Motiongate) IMG World of Adventures Hysteria Haunted House, Dubai Mall KidZania, Dubai Mall Dubai Aquarium, Dubai Mall Dubai Mall Ice Rink Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates Marina Dhow Cruise Lama Creek Cruise Dinner Palm Jumeirah Inner Circle Cruise Palm Jumeirah Dinner Cruise Orbi Dubai Dubai Frame Burj Khalifa Dubai Boardwalk Dubai Lake Fountain Boat Ride Etihad Museum Dubai Dolphinarium Wild Wadi Waterpark iFly Dubai Lost Chambers & Ambassador Lagoon Aqua Fun Aventura Nature Adventure Park Wonder Bus Tours Splash Tours

To avail of this fantastic promotion, visit the Dubai Pass website, between the 14 June and 12 July and enter the promo code, DPUBER15 to receive 15% off the card. Users will then receive a special promo code that will entitle them to 15% off six Uber rides to the above listed attractions. It’s that simple!

Dubai Pass provides access to 33 of Dubai’s top attractions, tours and experiences in a pre-paid attraction pass, to save you both time and money. Once purchased, you simply need to present the card on arrival to any of the above attractions to experience a cash-free entry. To add to this; with the Dubai Pass, you will get 50% off any La Perle ticket upon display of the pass.

This one-off promotion will afford you unbeatable value this summer and take the hassle out of getting around the city’s hot spots. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones in and around Dubai’s most popular leisure and tourist attractions starting this weekend.