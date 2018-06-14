How to Follow #WorldCup on Twitter

With one day to go until the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup in Russia, the countdown has begun, and the conversation continues to heat up. This how-to-follow guide offers football fans everything needed to get closer to the #WorldCup action as it unfolds on Twitter.
Official World Cup emojis
Fans around the world can Tweet with hashtags in seven languages — including English, Arabic and French — to trigger special #WorldCup emojis throughout the tournament. The hashtags in English are: #WorldCup and #WorldCupFinal. As for the Arabic hashtag, it’s: 2018روسيا#
Each team will also get their own country-specific emoji as well. Use a hashtag in front of the relevant three-letter country code, and that country’s flag will appear after the text. Here are the emojis of the Arab participating teams:
|Team
|Team Hashtag
|Team Motto (English)
|Team Motto (Arabic)
|Saudi Arabia
|#KSA
|#Green_Falcons
|#معاك_يالأخضر
|Egypt
|#EGY
|#ThePharoahs
|#الفراعنة
|Morocco
|#MAR
|#DimaMaghreb
|#ديما_مغرب
|Tunisia
|#TUN
|–
|#نسور_قرطاج
https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1006131400381263872
Official World Cup hashtags
If it’s a specific match you are looking for, FIFA has put together a list of hashtags for the first three days of the Group Stage. Here are the hashtags for the matches of the Arab participating teams:
|Group Stage
|Date
|Match
|Match Hashtag
|June 14
|Russia vs Saudi Arabia
|#RUSKSA
|June 15
|Egypt vs Uruguay
|#EGYURU
|June 15
|Morocco vs Iran
|#MARIRN
|June 18
|Tunisia vs England
|#TUNENG
|June 19
|Russia vs Egypt
|#RUSEGY
|June 20
|Portugal vs Morocco
|#PORMAR
|June 20
|Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
|#URUKSA
|June 23
|Belgium vs Tunisia
|#BELTUN
|June 25
|Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
|#KSAEGY
|June 25
|Spain vs Morocco
|#ESPMAR
|June 28
|Panama vs Tunisia
|#PANTUN
Arab participating teams’ accounts
Follow the accounts of the Arab participating teams from @FIFAWorldCup for quick access to all of the World Cup participants:
- Saudi Arabia @saudiNT
- Egypt @Pharaohs
- Morocco @EnMaroc
- Tunisia @FTF_OFFICIELLE
This list from @FIFAWorldCup is a handy guide to find the Twitter accounts of the players and coaches participating in this summer’s tournament.
Official World Cup accounts
Fans should follow @FIFAcom and @FIFAWorldCup, the official Twitter accounts for updates provided by the Official Site of the FIFA World Cup. Here you will find match coverage, behind-the-scenes video and photos from Russia, and access to players throughout the #WorldCup.
Fans in the Arab world can also stay close to the news and information in Arabic by following @fifaworldcup_ar and the below reporters who will be on the ground in Russia:
- Abdullah Alghazal, @FIFAWorldCupKSA
- Belal Mostafa, @FIFAWorldCupEGY
- Zineb El Houari, @FIFAWorldCupMar
- Gadri Tarik, @FIFAWorldCupTUN
Additionally, #YallaGoal – the first Twitter live sports show in the MENA region – is currently live streamed and accessible globally to logged-in and logged-out users on Twitter and connected devices. The Arabic show, produced by Goal, will cover a variety of World Cup topics including insights, football-related entertainment and celebrity news. It will air on different days and times of the week, after key fixtures and match days played by the Arab teams, via @GoalAR. The tournament episodes will kick off on the first day of the games on 14 June at 9PM DXB.