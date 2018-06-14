How to Follow #WorldCup on Twitter

With one day to go until the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup in Russia, the countdown has begun, and the conversation continues to heat up. This how-to-follow guide offers football fans everything needed to get closer to the #WorldCup action as it unfolds on Twitter.

Official World Cup emojis

Fans around the world can Tweet with hashtags in seven languages — including English, Arabic and French — to trigger special #WorldCup emojis throughout the tournament. The hashtags in English are: #WorldCup and #WorldCupFinal. As for the Arabic hashtag, it’s: 2018روسيا#



Each team will also get their own country-specific emoji as well. Use a hashtag in front of the relevant three-letter country code, and that country’s flag will appear after the text. Here are the emojis of the Arab participating teams:

Team Team Hashtag Team Motto (English) Team Motto (Arabic) Saudi Arabia #KSA #Green_Falcons #معاك_يالأخضر Egypt #EGY #ThePharoahs #الفراعنة Morocco #MAR #DimaMaghreb #ديما_مغرب Tunisia #TUN – #نسور_قرطاج

https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1006131400381263872

Official World Cup hashtags

If it’s a specific match you are looking for, FIFA has put together a list of hashtags for the first three days of the Group Stage. Here are the hashtags for the matches of the Arab participating teams:

Group Stage Date Match Match Hashtag June 14 Russia vs Saudi Arabia #RUSKSA June 15 Egypt vs Uruguay #EGYURU June 15 Morocco vs Iran #MARIRN June 18 Tunisia vs England #TUNENG June 19 Russia vs Egypt #RUSEGY June 20 Portugal vs Morocco #PORMAR June 20 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia #URUKSA June 23 Belgium vs Tunisia #BELTUN June 25 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt #KSAEGY June 25 Spain vs Morocco #ESPMAR June 28 Panama vs Tunisia #PANTUN

Arab participating teams’ accounts

Follow the accounts of the Arab participating teams from @FIFAWorldCup for quick access to all of the World Cup participants:

Saudi Arabia @saudiNT

Egypt @Pharaohs

Morocco @EnMaroc

Tunisia ⁧⁦ @FTF_OFFICIELLE

This list from @FIFAWorldCup is a handy guide to find the Twitter accounts of the players and coaches participating in this summer’s tournament.

Official World Cup accounts

Fans should follow @FIFAcom and @FIFAWorldCup, the official Twitter accounts for updates provided by the Official Site of the FIFA World Cup. Here you will find match coverage, behind-the-scenes video and photos from Russia, and access to players throughout the #WorldCup.

Fans in the Arab world can also stay close to the news and information in Arabic by following @fifaworldcup_ar and the below reporters who will be on the ground in Russia:

Abdullah Alghazal, @FIFAWorldCupKSA

Belal Mostafa, @FIFAWorldCupEGY

Zineb El Houari, @FIFAWorldCupMar

Gadri Tarik, @FIFAWorldCupTUN

Additionally, #YallaGoal – the first Twitter live sports show in the MENA region – is currently live streamed and accessible globally to logged-in and logged-out users on Twitter and connected devices. The Arabic show, produced by Goal, will cover a variety of World Cup topics including insights, football-related entertainment and celebrity news. It will air on different days and times of the week, after key fixtures and match days played by the Arab teams, via @GoalAR. The tournament episodes will kick off on the first day of the games on 14 June at 9PM DXB.