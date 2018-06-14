Emirates Holidays launches The Big Holiday Sale

Emirates Holidays has launched The Big Holiday Sale, where the world is now on sale with excellent value offers to exciting destinations around the globe. Each week, Emirates Holiday will reveal a carefully selected list of high quality, tailor-made package holidays which are available for booking at a discounted price for a limited time.

In the next seven days, UAE travellers can take advantage of the following offers:

Maldives – 4-night all-inclusive holiday in the Maldives at 4* Kuredu Island Resort with complimentary round trip sea plane transfers from AED 4,899 per person

Istanbul – 3 nights for the price of 2 nights at 4* Hilton Garden Inn Istanbul Golden Horn with flights, breakfast and return airport transfers from AED 2,409 per person

Prague – 3 nights at 5* Corinthia Hotel Prague with flights, breakfast and return airport transfers from AED 4,385 per person

Zurich – 4 nights at 5* Atlantis By Giardino with flights, breakfast and return airport transfers from AED 4,935 per person

Travelers with Emirates Skywards membership earn 20% bonus Miles on their Emirates Holidays package of 3 nights or more. View The Big Holiday Sale offers here or call Emirates Holidays on 8004969 for further details and to book.

All offers are subject to availability and special conditions apply.