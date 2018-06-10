Regional Markets Set for Subdued Trading Activity

International markets ended last week’s trading on a mixed note with trade tensions and the G7 meeting in Canada being the main focus for investors.
Oil prices fell on the last day of the week, but on a weekly basis the black gold was traded around the same levels – Brent crude ended the week at USD 76.46 per barrel, while WTI crude at USD65.74 per barrel.
On the regional front, most of the indices ended the week on a positive note except for Egypt, Bahrain and Oman. Dubai was the best performing index among its peers ending the week up by 2.6%, followed by Saudi Arabia with gains of 2.2%, followed by Abu Dhabi and Kuwait with a positive performance of 1.2% and 0.4%, respectively.
Egypt came in as the worst performer among its peers with weekly losses of 3.0%. Bahrain and Oman continued their negative trend with losses of 0.2% each for the week, extending their YTD losses to -5.1% and -9.9%, respectively.
The coming period will be affected by the upcoming holiday season which would translate in a subdued trading activity for the regional markets.
|Indexes
|Last
|WTD (%)
|MTD (%)
|YTD (%)
|Dubai (DFMGI)
|3,041.72
|2.62%
|2.62%
|-9.74%
|Abu Dhabi (ADSMI)
|4,662.58
|1.25%
|1.25%
|6.01%
|Saudi (SASEIDX)
|8,344.39
|2.25%
|2.25%
|15.47%
|Kuwait (KWSE)
|4,837.41
|0.43%
|0.43%
|3.25%
|Egypt (EGX30)
|15,923.66
|-2.99%
|-2.99%
|6.02%
|Bahrain (BHSEIDX)
|1,263.79
|-0.16%
|-0.16%
|-5.10%
|Oman (MSM30)
|4,596.51
|-0.22%
|-0.22%
|-9.86%
|TR GCC (Reuters)
|199.08
|2.48%
|2.48%
|4.20%
|TR MENA
|138.63
|2.28%
|2.26%
|4.52%