First Day of Eid Al Fitr Announced

The International Astronomical Centre, IAC, said that the start of the month of Shawwal is expected to be on Friday, 15th June, in most Islamic countries, depending on the condition of the moon’s crescent on Thursday, 14th June.

It added that on this day, the crescent can only be seen through a telescope from the east and southeast of Asia and Europe while it can be seen with the naked eye with difficulty from all Arab countries, except in the far west.

The IAC noted that most Islamic countries will investigate the crescent of the month of Shawwal, “Eid Al Fitr 1439 H,” on 14th June. On this day, the crescent can be seen from all Islamic countries with the naked eye or through a telescope if the sky is clear. Therefore, Friday, 15th June is expected to be the first day of Eid Al Fitr in most countries.

The crescent will rise on that day 54 minutes after sunset in Nouakchott, 49 minutes in Rabat, 46 minutes in Mogadishu, Khartoum, Tripoli and Algeria, 45 minutes in Djibouti and Tunisia, 44 minutes in Sanaa, 43 minutes in Cairo, 42 minutes in Riyadh, Amman and Jerusalem, 41 minutes in Beirut, Damascus, Manama and Abu Dhabi, and 40 minutes in Baghdad, Kuwait and Muscat.