Citywide Celebrations of Eid Al Fitr in Dubai Revealed

In anticipation of the ‘Eid in Dubai celebrations on the joyous occasion of Eid Al Fitr’, the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has released the line-up of exciting events, entertainment and promotions taking place across the city for residents and tourists to enjoy.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “As ‘Eid in Dubai – Eid Al Fitr is a key fixture in the Dubai Retail Calendar, malls and in-door venues are gearing up to receive an influx of people who want to celebrate the festival and enjoy all that Dubai has to offer. From retailer offers to raffle draws, in-mall entertainment to concerts, as well as a host of other family-oriented activities, residents and tourists in the city can look forward to enjoying a memorable experience this Eid.”

Below are key highlights taking place across the city so both residents and tourists can make the most of the beautiful moments this Eid.

LIVE AND LOUD

Arab superstar and music icon Asala will perform at the Dubai Opera on 16th June at 8:30pm and tickets are available to purchase starting AED 450.

Iraqi singer Mohammed Salim will perform at Dragon Mart 2 at 7:30 pm on the second day of Eid to delight fans with a raft of hit songs.

Three Filipino artists; Regine Velasquez, Christian Bautista, Julie Anne San Jose are set to enthral fans when they perform together on 16 June at 7pm at Dubai World Trade Centre.

MALL EVENTS

During the three days of Eid, key malls and destinations such as City Walk, The Outlet Village, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall and Dragon Mart 2 will host a variety of roaming shows to entertain shoppers and visitors.

The five Meraas destinations; Al Seef, Boxpark, City Walk, La Mer, The Beach and The Outlet Village will host a wide selection of family activities and workshops over the four days of Eid.

Visitors to Dubai Festival City Mall have the last chance to register a greeting at one of the Disney pods throughout the mall, before proceeding to Festival Square to watch their message appear in the beautiful Disney Magical Wishing Well. The greeting will then be captured as a photo and sent to their loved ones wherever they are in the world.

Little ones will be entertained at Dragon Mart with the ‘My Little Pony’ show, which will take place three times a day from 14- 24June. The whole family can join this fun-filled adventure with the popular ponies and participate in a series of songs and dances.

At Dubai Mall, kids can immerse themselves in local culture and learn how to do a good deed at a special Eid activation. Here, ‘Sheibitna’ – a cultural grandfather figure will host storytelling sessions and give away Eid gifts to children who do a good deed. As a nice twist to the activity, candidates for the Sheibitna character will be selected from elderly homes across the UAE that strive to have the elderly participate in societal events and interact with the public.

At Ibn Battuta Mall, families can look forward to daily shows by Peter Pan himself – who will perform a great adventure live and encourage children to use their imagination. The show will take place from the first day of Eid until 23rd June.

SHOWS, GLORIOUS SHOWS

A production that’s been taking people’s breath away since its opening last year – La Perle, produced by legendary Artistic Director, Franco Dragone, has a special promotion over the Eid weekend. Residents and tourists can purchase tickets at an amazing 40% off for shows between 13-17t June, and look forward to a breath-taking display of immersive artistic performances, imagery and technology.

Meanwhile over at the Dubai World Trade Centre, sports lovers can lap up the 8th edition of Dubai Sports World, which will take place throughout Eid and until 8th September 2018. A range of sports tournaments, academies and activities are on play for both serious athletes and sporting novices of all ages.

ENTERTAINMENT

Little ones can look forward to the return of their favourite character, Modhesh at Modhesh World which will be open throughout Eid and up until 25 August at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Kids will enjoy a multitude of activities including traditional rides, arcade game, water games, go-karting, and much more.

PROMOTIONS

At Mall of the Emirates, three lucky families will be picked to win the ‘MOE Ultimate Family Package’ which includes a AED 5,000 mall gift card, family staycation at Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, four cinema tickets, four snow park tickets and a Magic Planet card loaded with AED 500 credit. All shoppers have to do is spend over AED 650 from 8-17June to be entered into the draw for a chance to win the ultimate family prize.

Shoppers who spend over AED 200 at Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) between 25 May – 16 June will receive a coupon entitling them to ‘Spin the Wheel’ during the three days of Eid. The total value of prizes is over AED 250,000 and prizes include cash and luxury gifts.