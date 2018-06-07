Dubai Summer Surprises Calendar of Events 2018: Sales, Concerts and More

Offering an exciting six-week programme of summer activities sure to keep both residents and tourists entertained, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Dubai’s annual summer festival will return to the city from 22 June – 4 August 2018.

With just over two weeks left until the start of DSS 2018, the organisers Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), has revealed the highlights of this year’s exciting line-up of activities, featuring unmissable sales, big beauty launches and appearances by lovable Loony Tunes characters. Residents are also encouraged to check the DSS social channels or visit the website for the latest DSS announcements.

DSS 2018 Calendar of Events

PROMOTIONS

There are lots of chances to enjoy incredible promotions at malls and attractions across the city as part of this year’s DSS. City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dragon Mart 2, Dubai Festival City, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates and The Outlet Village will all be offering spend and win opportunities to make shopping this summer even more exciting.

Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) will be offering discounts, special offers and free gifts on purchase throughout the summer, whilst participating malls of Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) will be offering chances to win big money with raffle prize draws.

EMAAR

Emaar Entertainment Group will be launching ‘Dubai Big Ticket’ giving people the opportunity to purchase access to some of Dubai’s top attractions for 40 per cent less. Once a pass is purchased, guests can enjoy attractions such as Dubai Ice Rink, VR Park, Reel Cinemas and At the Top at Burj Khalifa at a great rate. Dubai Ice Rink will also be offering an intensive ice-skating course for those looking to perfect their skating skills.

Meraas

Destinations by Meraas will be featuring a whole host of entertainment throughout the summer to keep families entertained all day long. City Walk will be offering a buy-one-get-one free offer on Mattel Play Town and Green Planet, whilst restaurants across the area, including Lima and Toro + Ko will be giving diners big discounts on their bill. Those looking for a spot of relaxation, can enjoy limited-edition sun bed deals at La Mer’s Sea Breeze kiosk, as well as 20% off at selected restaurants at the beachside destination.

Majid Al Futtaim

Majid Al Futtaim will be offering a special ‘Majid Al Futtaim DSS Package’ this summer exclusively for DSS. As part of the offer, people can get a three nights stay at Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, including breakfast, Ski Dubai tickets and preferred rates for additional Ski Dubai or Magic Planet tickets. Upon check-in, guests will also receive vouchers to be used in the mall, including Vox Cinemas, American Girl and Monsoon.

Dubai Dolphinarium

Dubai’s unique attraction will be giving families an amazing deal this summer, offering free access for one child with every adult ticket purchased.

Wild Wadi Summer Spectacular

Popular waterpark Wild Wadi will be giving all GCC residents a smashing deal on entrance and food packages. Entry for riders above 1.1 meters will be AED 249, whilst those below that height can enjoy entrance to the park for only AED 149. Once inside, Julshan’s Burgers and Dogs will be offering savings on food, including burger, hot dog and shawarma meal deals.

La Perle

See Dubai’s mesmerising show for less this summer. Show organisers will be offering a huge 50% off tickets during Dubai Summer Surprises, giving people the chance to catch jaw-dropping acts in La Perle’s aqua-theatre for less.

IMG Worlds of Adventures

From 8 June to 30 September, ACCOR hotel guests will receive 30% off IMG Worlds of Adventure tickets. Families staying in ACCOR hotels will receive a promotion code once they have checked in so they can visit the popular indoor theme park at a discounted price.

Dubai Pass

Those looking to get in on the action early, can purchase a Dubai Pass now giving people up to 60 per cent discount on over 30 attractions across Dubai. Head east for a touch of Bollywood glamour at Bollywood World or channel your inner superhero at IMG Worlds of Adventure, all for less than the regular price this summer. DSS visitors can purchase the pass from AED 399 for a standard package.

EVENTS

Music icons will be entertaining the city throughout DSS while gamers can plug into an exciting gaming challenge at Dubai Mall.

Concerts

Syrian music sensation Nassif Zeytoun will wow fans at a concert at Dragon Mart 2 on Friday 13 July at 7.30pm, whilst Dubai Festival City Mall will be playing host to Bahraini singerHala Al Turk in the evening on 4 August.

Gaming Challenges

Gamers can head to the specially-created ‘Gaming Zone’ at Dubai Mall throughout summer (22 June – 12 July) to get the chance to play on a brand new PlayStation and win top prizes. Each day, customers can battle it out playing FIFA or Street Fighter to be in with a chance to win a PlayStation voucher card, with four winners a day making it through to the grand finale to take on a top global gaming influencer in the ultimate PlayStation challenge.

Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif will also be hosting a FIFA gaming championship, whilst there will be football fever at City Centre Deira with opportunities to win prizes for the longest goal scored.

Robinsons

Robinsons at Dubai Festival City Mall will be putting on a series of workshop events for people throughout DSS. Highlights include a flower-arranging class, learning how to make the ultimate healthy juices, creating fun kids’ lunchboxes and a make-up tutorial.

ENTERTAINMENT

In additions to super sales, there will be plenty to keep residents and tourists excited all summer long with roaming entertainment, concerts from local and global music icons and the return of everyone’s favourite character, Modhesh.

The Laughter Factory

The Laughter Factory, the Middle East’s longest running comedy night, will be hitting Dubai’s hotels this summer with its ‘Summer of Laughter’ tour from June to September. Featuring a whole host of comedians from UK and US TV shows, the tour will have people laughing all summer.

Dubai Opera

The iconic venue will be playing host to The Definitive Rat Pack this summer. The world’s finest impersonators of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Junior will be hitting the stage for two unmissable performances on 3 and 4 July. American singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega will be wowing crowds at Dubai Opera on the 5 July, whilst people can enjoy a night of Arabic comedy performances on the 6 July.

Modhesh World and mall activities

This year’s Modhesh World will offer families and young ones of all ages the opportunity to go on a seamless journey of adventure and fun through a bigger lineup of events and activities including two additional halls of fun and games.

Malls across the city will be joining in on the action with plenty of entertainment to keep littles ones amused. Dubai Festival City will be hosting a LEGO NINJAGO show featuring everyone’s favourite LEGO characters.

Kids will be in for a world of fun as Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif play host to ‘Paw Patrol Live’, an action-adventure preschool series starring a pack of six heroic puppies led by a tech-savvy 10-year old boy named Ryder, whist City Walk and The Outlet Village will be host a stage show TOYS from the 28 June to the 28 July.

Ibn Battuta Mall will have a whole host of shows for kids this summer, including ‘Bunny You Blew up the Carrots’, a hilarious live show following Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck trying to get their hands on Bugs’ carrots, plus ‘The Desert Adventure of Daffy Duck’, which sees Daffy attempting to cross the desert. Families can take a trip to the magical island of Neverland with a live Peter Pan show featuring Peter Pan and Tinkerbell embarking on a new adventure to save Neverland from the clutches of Captain Hook.

Kids can take part in the ‘Looney ‘Oh’ lympics Live’ at Dragon Mart 2, a fun-filled interactive show featuring Tweety, Sylvester and Julius ‘Sneezer.

SALES

Dubai Summer Surprises will offer people six weeks of amazing sales, giving customers 25% to 75% off on a wide range of merchandise throughout the festival period. Throughout DSS, there will be plenty of opportunities to grab a bargain with mammoth opening and closing sales, plus a steady stream of flash sales.

Highlights of this year’s sales include a mega 12-hour sale on opening day (22 June), offering up to 90% off at participating Majid Al Futtaim malls from midday, plus Deal of the Day (DOTD), which will offer people an incredible shopping deal every day throughout DSS, starting on the 23 June and finishing on the 4 August.