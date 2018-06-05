Burgernomics: Price of a Big Mac in Dubai 10 Highest Worldwide

Invented by The Economist in 1986, the Big Mac index has ever since been the go to guide for burger connoisseurs to check purchasing-power parity around the globe. Even though it was never intended to be a precise economical parameter, burgernomics somehow emerged as a promising niche field of economic studies. The Big Mac index has become a global standard and is subject of at least 20 academic studies and a topic within several textbooks.

As this graphic indicates, Ronald McDonald must earn a fortune with his Swiss sales operation where the fast food classic can be bought for $6.76 whilst the Ukraine version of the American franchise offers Big Macs for only $1.64.