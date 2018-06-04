Make The Most Of Retail Promotions In Final Weeks Of ‘Ramadan In Dubai’

With just a few weeks left to go until the end of ‘Ramadan in Dubai’, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) shares some incredible retailer offers that will make shopping for Eid Al Fitr easier and more rewarding.

Abdalla Al Ameeri, Director of Raffles & Retail Promotions (DFRE), said: “As we near the end of Ramadan, Dubai’s residents are now looking ahead and planning for Eid Al Fitr and the summer period. To make it easier for shoppers to purchase items for Eid and summer holidays, Dubai’s retailers are running a number of promotions, giving shoppers the opportunity to pick up a host of special offers and make incredible savings in the process.”

Pandora

Spend AED 600 in Pandora stores at City Centre Deira, Dubai Festival City Mall, Mercato Mall, City Centre Mirdif and Mall of the Emirates and receive a beautiful jewellery box. Offer valid until 14 June and while stocks last.

Marina Home

At Marina Home stores in Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif, enjoy an unbelievable 25% off on all items throughout the store. Offer valid until the end of Ramadan.

Matalan

At Matalan in City Centre Mirdif, avail half price deals on selected fashion and homeware products. Promotion is valid until 18 June.

Mikyajy

Enjoy a Buy 2, Get 1 Free offer on selected items at Mikyajy stores in Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira and Dubai Mall. Selected items include eye and face makeup, lipsticks, body mists and perfumes. Offer is valid until the end of Ramadan.

Iconic

Receive designer cups at Iconic stores in Dubai Mall and Dubai Festival City Mall when you spend over AED 300. Offer is valid until the end of Ramadan.

Eidyat promotion

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) has launched an Eid in Dubai campaign which will offer up to 25 shoppers a chance to win a total worth of AED 250,000 in instant prizes. Upon spending AED 200 at participating malls, shoppers will receive raffle tickets and up to 25 lucky winners from the raffle draw will be selected to ‘Spin the Wheel’ over the Eid weekend to win from an assortment of cash and luxury gifts worth anywhere between AED 2,000 to AED 25,000. Participating malls include Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Mulla Plaza, Burjuman Centre, City Centre Al Barsha, City Centre Me’aisem, Dubai Outlet Mall,City Centre Shindagha, Karama Centre, Madina Mall, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall, The Mall, Times Square Center, Mizhar Mall, West Zone Al Khail Gate, Mall and Mizhar II Mall.

Full details of ‘Ramadan in Dubai’ events and promotions across Dubai can be found at https://www.visitdubai.com/en/ or follow @visitdubai for the latest information