Iconic Address Downtown Opens Doors

Address Downtown, the flagship hotel under Emaar Hospitality Group’s premium lifestyle Address Hotels + Resorts brand, has opened its doors to hotel guests, marking the arrival of Dubai’s much-loved destination, popular among visitors from across the world.

Address Downtown has opened with several innovative features including new restaurant concepts, additional rooms and suites, The Spa at Address Downtown, and a brand-new interior design. With 220 guest rooms and suites, several of them opening to spectacular views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain, Address Downtown will add additional features in the coming days.

Olivier Harnisch, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “Address Downtown holds a very special place in the hearts of all discerning travellers and guests. Defined by its central location overlooking Burj Khalifa, the hotel has consistently secured the world’s leading tourism and hospitality awards.

“With the opening of Address Downtown, Emaar is bringing to life a crowning glory in its hotel assets. Working with world-leading designers and consultants, the all-new Address Downtown ushers in an exceptional lifestyle choice and set new standards in luxury hospitality. The hotel will continue to uphold its distinctive positioning of ‘where life happens’.”

A spectacular location

Towering high at 302 metres in 63 levels, Address Downtown is one of the world’s foremost references for luxury hospitality, only 15 minutes from the Dubai International Airport. Set in the heart of Downtown Dubai, the hotel is in walking distance of The Dubai Mall and directly overlooks Burj Khalifa. Guests have uninterrupted views of The Dubai Fountain, the world’s tallest water-music spectacle. The hotel is also near the city’s business hubs such as the Dubai International Financial Centre and the Dubai International Convention Centre.

Guest Rooms & Suites

From the generosity of space to the rareness of finishes, the 220 rooms and suites of Address Downtown are equipped with high-speed wireless Internet, interactive TVs, room automation and an entertainment interface. Guests can choose from 16 spacious, welcoming and immaculately appointed room and suite choices.

Among the selection are: Deluxe Rooms, Premier Rooms, Premier Fountain View Rooms, Club Rooms, Club Fountain View Rooms, Junior Suites Fountain View, Executive Suite, Executive Suites Fountain View, Spa Suites, Spa Suite Fountain View, Signature Spa Suite Fountain View, Signature Executive Suite Fountain View, Tower Suite, and Signature Spa Suite Fountain View, all opening to spectacular views of the skyline. Guests can also opt for ‘Twin’ rooms that connect through a foyer.

Restaurants & Lounges

Address Downtown is introducing its popular ‘The Restaurant’ concept that adds to the innovative and exceptional culinary choices. The Restaurant at Address Downtown is designed in the style of an avant-garde French apartment with inspired spaces from the Living Room to the Kitchen.

Also open are the Lounge, a social oasis with spectacular views, that serves a la carte meals to lighter fare and afternoon tea; and the all-time favourite Katana, which brings robatayaki-style cuisine to life, offering a uniquely delicious and expert blend of Japanese tradition and modern fare.

Soon to open are The Galliard bringing authentic Turkish flavours and inventive expressions of French and Spanish cuisine and STK, an ingenious interpretation of an American steakhouse in the form of a chic, contemporary lounge.

A connoisseur’s regal retreat, the Cigar Lounge offers guests a range of cigars that is as extensive as it is exquisite, including sought-after limited editions from some of Cuba and South America’s finest cigar houses, while the Club Lounge, accessible exclusively to guests staying in the Club Suites and Rooms, offers international cuisine and complimentary beverages in a premium ambience all through the day.

Neos, the ultra-luxury lounge on Level 63, assuring guests a never-before ambience, and Zeta, an al fresco outlet at the lobby level offering California- and Asia-inspired cuisine and signature beverages, will open shortly.

The Spa at Address Downtown

Rejuvenating treatments and stunning views combine to ensure the delicate balance between body and mind at The Spa at Address Downtown. A wellness initiative that is therapeutic and memorably refreshing, it has nine treatment rooms, a hammam, steam rooms and relaxation areas.

The Spa at Address Downtown is complemented by a state-of-the-art, 24-hour Fitness Centre offering personal training services. With an infinity pool cascading over five tiers with direct Burj Khalifa views and tranquil relaxation areas, The Spa at Address Downtown is the ultimate getaway for guests in the heart of the city.

The first choice for meetings

Address Downtown has an exceptional selection of meeting venues. Well-equipped for commercial events, there are six meeting rooms, each with an extensive relaxation area, and equipped with the latest audio-visual, videoconferencing and collaborative equipment. The seating arrangements and venue spaces, perfect for between six and 12 persons, have been designed for corporate initiatives that range from training to presentations and negotiations.

The interiors

Address Downtown’s classic refinement and modern sophistication ensures its stand-out appeal. Bearing the hallmarks of great public spaces throughout the world, the lobby offers the unexpected with fine architectural detailing and hand-crafted accessories. Each aspect of the hotel has been designed to lend distinctive individuality.

For the guest rooms, the practical is elevated to the superlative to serve as personal oasis while curios of every type are assembled at the all-day dining spaces to delight guests. The vigor of the cityscape and pace of modern life is softened by the lounge’s enveloping environs, with soft light, and refined finishes.

Address Downtown stands out for its keen attention to service with airport VIP welcome on arrival, private limousine transfers, pre-check-in and in-room check-in options, in-room coffee machine and tea choices, luxurious toiletries, video on demand, a dedicated, knowledgeable concierge, 24-hour business lounge, 24-hour in-room dining, relaxation areas and more. Guests can also benefit from a dedicated Qix Club for children.

Emaar Hospitality Group also operates Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall, Palace Downtown, Vida Downtown and Manzil Downtown in Downtown Dubai.