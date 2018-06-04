Dubai Hills Mall 60% Completed

Dubai Hills Mall, the trendy new retail and lifestyle destination in Dubai Hills Estate, is coming to life with Emaar Development (DFM: EMAARDEV) achieving new construction milestones.

Dubai Hills Mall is centrally located in Dubai Hills Estate, one of the largest mega-developments by Emaar as a joint venture with Meraas. It is set in an area of over 11 million square metres (about the size of 1,550 football fields) and features an 18-hole championship golf course, the Dubai Hills Park, open green spaces and more. The development is in easy proximity to Downtown Dubai and the Al Maktoum International Airport, and strategically located at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road.

With a workforce of about 5,000 on site, and more than 8.8 million manhours achieved already, about 60 per cent of the mall’s structure has been completed. Emaar Development has also commenced the structural steel work of an 18-screen cineplex as well as the first glass skylight. Mockup work for facades, skylights, shopfronts, washrooms and the finishes has also commenced.

A unique attribute of the Dubai Hills Mall is its solar harvesting shading systems that are currently being put in place. Set to establish the mall as one of the most sustainable retail destinations, Emaar Development is fitting out car parking shades and the rooftop shades with a dual function – of assuring sun-cover as well as capturing solar energy through photovoltaic cells with the power generated to be linked to the grid of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. The solar shading feature is estimated to generate 6.5 MW annually.

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Managing Director of Emaar Properties, said: “Dubai Hills Estate is today one of the most sought-after lifestyle destinations in the city, with strong customer response to our residential launches. With the Dubai Hills Mall, we continue to build on our track-record of delivering exceptional lifestyle destinations with world-class amenities to serve the residents and visitors. The mall will be a vibrant new addition to Dubai’s retail scene, offering retailers the opportunity to be part of one of the largest mega-developments in the city. We are working with leading consultants and contractors for the on-schedule opening of the mall.”

Offering about 2 million square feet (about 46 acres or the equivalent of about 42 football pitches) of gross leasable area, Dubai Hills Mall will have a diverse mix of about 650 retail and F&B attractions including ‘fast fashion’ outlets and trendy cafes. Other highlights of Dubai’s upcoming new mall destination are four major family entertainment and leisure centres including an 18 screen cineplex, a 63,500 square feet hypermarket, numerous anchor retail experience stores, and dedicated parking spaces for over 7,000 vehicles.

Dubai Hills Mall will add to the lifestyle choice of residents in Dubai Hills Estate, featuring several residential communities including golf-course villas, thoughtfully designed townhouses, apartments and unique co-living concepts – all offering a serene lifestyle amidst green landscaped areas with spectacular views.

The mall offers seamless access from Sheikh Zayed Road, Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Umm Suqeim Road and Al Khail Road. Defining the value proposition of ‘where life is extraordinary,’ Dubai Hills Estate is already coming to life with significant progress achieved on the construction of villas, roads, green avenues, serene lakes and waterbodies. Dubai Hills Estate offers breath-taking views of the iconic Dubai skyline, in addition to parks and other lifestyle amenities.