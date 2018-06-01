Emirates Skywards Family Programme Allows 100% Pooling of Miles

Emirates Skywards has revamped its family offering to provide a richer, more rewarding programme called ‘My Family’. Family members can now pool up to 100% of Skywards Miles earned on Emirates flights, allowing them to redeem rewards faster than before.

Each member can pool up to 100% of their miles earned on Emirates flights and the nominated contribution of Miles from each member can be adjusted at any time. Emirates Skywards has a global membership of 20 million and all members are eligible to join ‘My Family’. Each account can have up to 8 family members including a nominated Family Head.

“We’re always working to enhance our offerings to ensure our members are given greater value, choice and flexibility at every touchpoint across the Emirates Skywards programme. The new enriched ‘My Family’ programme will provide our members with a better, more intuitive customer experience, allowing them to consolidate up to 100% of Skywards Miles earned on Emirates to reap faster rewards as well as tailor the proposition to meet their travel needs,” said Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards.

The new Emirates Skywards ‘My Family’ programme complements the airline’s exceptional family offering both on board and on the ground. In flight, young travellers can look forward to special toys, activity packs, child-friendly meals and dedicated kids’ content on ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.

On the ground, Emirates provides a dedicated family check-in area and complimentary strollers in Dubai and priority boarding for families across all airports.

‘My Family’ is part of the continued evolution of the Emirates Skywards programme to introduce more features giving members greater opportunity than ever to earn Miles and access rewards across its wide range of flights, travel and lifestyle partners. In the last month, the programme gave members increased flexibility in managing their Miles by introducing reduced rates for buying, gifting and transferring of Skywards Miles.

Emirates Skywards membership is free. Besides flight rewards and upgrades, members can earn and redeem Skywards Miles through over 100 programme partners including airlines, hotels and retail & lifestyle outlets. Members also enjoy money-can’t-buy-experiences at popular events worldwide and access to 41 Emirates lounges in major cities worldwide. Other benefits include lounge access, priority check-in and boarding and special privileges for Wi-Fi and advanced seat selection on board. For more information visit www.emirates.com/Skywards