Travellers to Dubai Must Have: My Emirates Pass

Emirates is giving customers even more reasons to explore Dubai and the United Arab Emirates with the return of its signature pass this summer. ‘My Emirates Pass’ turns the Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership card, giving travellers exclusive offers and discounts within the UAE.

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai between 1 June and 31 August 2018 can take advantage of a range of offers at some of Dubai’s best known hotspots by simply showing their boarding pass* and a valid form of identification.

My Emirates Pass gives customers exclusive offers at over 250 locations including world class restaurants. Special privileges are also available on a range of leisure activities including visits to thrilling theme parks or luxury spas across the city. For the first time, retail outlets have also been added to the mix giving special discounts at select fashion and fitness brands. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please click here.

“My Emirates Pass is the best way to explore Emirates’ hub Dubai and the rest of the United Arab Emirates. Dubai is one of the world’s most vibrant cities, with a diverse array of experiences to suit every taste. The city has a growing list of new attractions and world-class facilities, giving visitors something new to explore whether it’s their first time or a return trip,” says Mohammad Al Hashimi, Vice President, Commercial Products Dubai, Emirates airline.

The family-friendly destination offers year-round sunshine, world-class shopping and restaurants, stunning beaches and iconic buildings. Visitors to Dubai can use My Emirates Pass to enjoy world-class attractions including Dubai Parks and Resorts which features three theme parks: Bollywood Parks™ Dubai, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, as well as the region’s first LEGOLAND® Park and LEGOLAND® Water Park.

Emirates’ hub in Dubai provides direct connections to over 150 cities across its six-continent network including upcoming destinations to be launched this summer – Santiago, Chile and London Stansted. The airline offers excellent onboard service from an international cabin crew who come from 135 nationalities and speak over 60 languages. Emirates provides quality products and value for money with lie-flat beds in Business Class, the largest in-seat screens in the world in Economy class at 13.3 inches and up to 3,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on ice, its award-winning inflight entertainment system.

Those travelling with children can take advantage of Emirates’ extensive family offering from priority boarding at all airports to special kid’s meals, dedicated children’s entertainment on ice and exclusive toys and Lonely Planet Kids activity bags on board. Emirates Skywards, the airline’s award-winning loyalty programme, has also recently introduced an enriched offering called ‘My Family’ which allows family members to pool up to 100% of Skywards Miles earned on Emirates flights, and redeem rewards faster than before.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions for this offer, visit www.emirates.com.