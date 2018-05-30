Café Society Celebrates Ramadan By Donating 10% of the Proceeds to UAE Red Crescent

With the onset of the holy month of Ramadan, Café Society located at TAMANI Marina Hotel & Hotel Apartment in Dubai, is sharing its celebration by offering a lavish buffet spread of traditional favorites for guests during Iftar and a carefully crafted menu for Suhour.

Since charity is one of the keys values for TAMANI and as it is important part of the hotel’s CSR initiative, 10% of the proceeds for Iftar during the holy month would be donated to UAE Red Crescent.

Guests can indulge in a rich buffet offering a contemporary selection of scrumptious traditional Arabic dishes and an array of delectable international cuisine from sunset until 9:00 pm during Ramadan. The traditional Iftar offerings include a mix of Arabic & international cuisine, with a selection of appetizers, daily choices of soups, hot and cold mezah, salad station, a wide variety of hot main courses and a delightful assortment of Arabic and international sweets and desserts for the perfect ending. The Iftar buffet along with special Ramadan juices such as Kamar Eldin, Karkadih, Jellab, and Tamr Hendi is priced at AED 120 per adult. Kids between the ages of 6 – 11 can relish a special buffet for kids priced at AED 80 and kids below the age of 6 dine for free.

The Café Society features a dedicated seating area of 70 guests indoor and 32 guests outdoor.

For Suhour, the guests have a choice of ordering the set menu priced at AED 80 per person or choose from a variety of options from a la carte from 09:30 pm to 03:00 am. The ambience will further be enhanced by the melodious harmonies of the energetic oud player.

Walid Al-Awa General Manager, Tamani Marina Hotel, said, “Suhour is an essential part of fasting, and performing Iftar with friends and family is an act that brings blessings for Muslims. Café Society has all the lavishness and comfort that will depict the charisma and spirit of the occasion. Our team will be putting their best efforts for the guests to have a memorable and unique experience with delicious food, great ambience and excellent company.”

Embrace the true spirit of Ramadan and share unforgettable moments with your loved ones during this sacred occasion. The Iftar and Suhoor prices include 10% municipality fee, 10% service charge and 5% VAT.

For more information and bookings at the restaurant, call +971 4 318 3755