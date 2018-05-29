‘The Power’ To Feed Your Soul This Ramadan

New indie movie by Zenofer Fathima is a timely release that highlights prayer as a mighty spiritual force

The debut of the independent film ‘The Power’ is especially strong with a timely theme and a compelling ending that is sure to give viewers a spiritually uplifting Ramadan. Produced and starred in by Zenofer Fathima and directed by Sachin Ramdas, the short film premiered last night at Marriott Hotel in Al Jaddaf, Dubai with Her Highness Sheikha Hend Al Qassemi as guest of honor.

The Power is inspired by a true story and offers a stirring testimony that a strong faith and consistent prayer can indeed bring miracles. Zenofer plays the lead role opposite Casey Shannon, the double for Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. The female lead, on her way home from work is faced with fearful circumstances when a strange man started watching and following her, delivering the tense, suspense sequences in the film. The thrilling ending comes with an exceptionally moving, yet motivating message that will lift spirits up this Ramadan and beyond.

“The Power is a concept I derived from my own experience in a very similar situation and how my strong faith yielded miracles to this day. My personal experience instigated my desire to share my story with everyone. This is a perfect story for this special Holy Month. Whatever your faith is, prayer plays a crucial part in it so this movie is something everyone can relate to,” Zenofer commented.

The movie was shot in Dubai’s old souks, easily capturing the charm and rich heritage of the Emirate. More than just film aesthetics, Zenofer however said there is a deeper reason why she chose old Dubai as the setting for the movie. “Dubai is now acknowledged as one of the hottest movie locations among international filmmakers, and I can honestly say that the city indeed offers a lot to make movies standout. The choice of Dubai’s old souk district as location is somehow symbolic and adds extra meaning into the film. The Power takes place in the modern era yet days of old are entrenched in the film, to assert that the message The Power conveys is as true today as it was ancient years ago,” Zenofer explained.

For his part, Casey was grateful for the experience of being a part of an indie movie teeming with a special universal message. “The Power is worth watching especially because it focuses on something that transcends time, gender, ethnicity and religious beliefs,” he said.

Looking forward, the CEO and Founder of Zen Productions revealed that she plans to do more projects in Dubai. “Dubai is a beautiful nation that highlights and supports the film industry. With the immense potential I see in this city, I am all the more motivated to produce more films here in the near future. In fact, I plan to bring in Emirati, Bollywood and Malaysian actors on board for future projects,” Zenofer concluded.

The Power is now available for viewing on Zenofer’s official YouTube channel House of Zen.