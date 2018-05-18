International Museums Day: Free Entry to Dubai Museums

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, is celebrating International Museums Day by offering visitors free entry to Etihad Museum and Dubai Museum. Visitors are invited to enjoy the Etihad Museum at no cost on Friday 18th and Saturday 19th May, with the Dubai Museum also opening its doors free of charge on Saturday 19th May.

International Museums Day is celebrated on 18th May each year and coordinated by the International Council of Museums. On this day, museum directors have an opportunity to connect with the community and offer a range of special activities that highlight the role of museums in the lives of nations and peoples.

Through this year’s theme — ‘Hyperconnected museums: New approaches, new publics’ — the focus will be on how museums are adopting technological advances to reach a wider public beyond buildings and premises, and how they are using social communication channels to enhance visitor experiences and interactions with museums.

Dubai Culture manages over 16 heritage sites across Dubai, each of which showcases the essence and rich heritage of the city. From historical artefacts to a vintage coin collection, there is something for everyone to explore and discover. The Authority also manages the Etihad Museum, which tells the inspirational story of the 1971 Union Agreement through the eyes of the Founding Fathers to offer a valuable human insight into the Emirate’s rich history.

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the Emirate’s rich heritage with a variety of initiatives that take place throughout the year. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures through enriching initiatives that benefit Dubai’s citizens, residents and visitors.

During Ramadan, the Etihad Museum will be open from 10:00am to 5:00pm, seven days a week, while the Dubai Museum will be open between 9:00am and 5:00pm from Saturday to Thursday. As for the following museum: Coins Museums, Museum of the Poet Al Oqaili and Naif Museum will be open from Sunday to Thursday between 9:00am – 2:00pm.