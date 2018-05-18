Experience Ramadan in Dubai with Alpha

Alpha Destination Management, a market leader in the tourism sector in the GCC, offers travellers a superb mix of packages and tours to experience the very best attractions in Dubai during Ramadan.

Mr. Samir Hamadeh, General Manager of Alpha Destination Management, said, “Dubai continues to be a year-round city with an enhanced destination proposition. It is the 4th most visited city in the world and is ranked as a leading destination to celebrate the holy month. There are multiple reasons for the emirate’s popularity among travellers at this time of the year. Ramadan in Dubai is truly special and the perfect time to discover the rich Arabian traditions and Emirati culture, or indulge in the finest Middle Eastern cuisine. On offer are an array of family festivities and attractions, themed entertainment, cultural events, traditional Arabic food fiestas, shopping promotions and a whole lot of fun for children. At Apha we are delighted to promote these unique experiences and excursions and look forward to welcoming more visitors to the emirate.”

Sightseeing: There is a lot to see in Dubai from iconic skyscrapers to palm-shaped islands, city-sized malls, thrilling adventure parks, exotic souks and historic districts. The city offers a diverse mix of attractions starting from the majestic Burj Khalifa to the stunning Burj Al Arab, Downtown Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Al Fahidi historic district, Dubai Creek and Jumeirah Mosque to name a few.

Ramadan Cultural Trips: Learn about Dubai’s rich heritage and culture with a tour to some of the most historical sites, mosques and air-conditioned museums in the city. Expand your cultural horizon with a visit to Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding located in a beautifully restored wind tower house in the historic Al Fahidi neighbourhood.

Ramadan Tents: Whether it is a Bedouin-style tent in the desert or lavish Iftar and Suhour buffets featuring a variety of traditional delicacies in the most magnificent five-star hotels, Ramadan tents offer an unforgettable dining experience. The spectacular beachfront tent at Atlantis, The Palm is hailed as one of Dubai’s most popular tents during Ramadan. The delicious traditional meals are served in a stunning Arabesque venue, adorned by 700 glittering lanterns. Equally unique is the experience at Al Hadheerah tent at Bab Al Shams that takes visitors into the desert to enjoy the finest Arabian specialties with live entertainment.

Dining: All through the holy month, restaurants across the city offer special menus featuring a wide array of traditional Ramadan specialities inspired by local and international cuisines. In addition, there are many unique experiences awaiting diners. Dubai Opera will transform into a magnificent banquet hall for people to enjoy an Iftar to remember in an iconic setting.

Shopping: During Ramadan, malls across Dubai have extended late-night opening hours and offer fantastic deals and spectacular festive collections. Visitors can expect to find beautiful events at the malls featuring live concerts, exhibitions of traditional art and handicrafts and special activities for children. A major highlight is the Ramadan Night Market at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Family fun: Explore the city’s exciting indoor venues such as Ski Dubai, Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, IMG World of Adventure, or the latest theme parks and amusement centres.