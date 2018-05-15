Get Ready to Move This Ramadan

Bringing local communities and travellers together throughout the holy month to walk, jog and stretch their way to a healthy Ramadan, #MoveThisRamadan by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts returns for a second year from mid-May. The seasonal wellbeing campaign, which this year coincides with Global Wellness Day on 9 June 2018, offers a wide range of enjoyable opportunities for gentle physical exercise before iftar and after suhoor.

This year, participants can benefit from a diverse programme of activities at 15 Four Seasons addresses across the Middle East and North Africa as well as Istanbul, Jakarta and the Maldives, with sessions reflecting the Ramadan pillars of togetherness, sharing and cultivating inner peace.

Making light exercise a natural component of everyone’s Ramadan ritual, each fitness session will be led by a resident Four Seasons fitness expert and is specially designed to help people feel energised. From jogging to yoga, stretching and strolls, the choice of activities has been carefully planned to take into consideration local climates and appropriate activity levels. The sessions also take advantage of the stunning locales surrounding each property.

Dubai residents can join weekly “City Striders” jogs from Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, while mothers can bring their child and pram along to Four Seasons Hotel Dubai at Jumeirah Beach for “Run Mummy Run” every Monday. Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay is offering a sense of calm with special 30-minute reflective meditation sessions held in the lavish surrounding of its beautiful Spa. Meanwhile at Four Seasons Hotel Baku, a daily jogging and stretching session will take place along the elegant setting of Baku Boulevard’s promenade, complete with enchanting views across the Caspian Sea.

In addition to the regular #MoveThisRamadan activities throughout Ramadan, the 2018 campaign coincides with the Global Wellness Day on 9 June 2018 – an international day focused on raising awareness on the importance of living well, both physically and spiritually. A series of special events will be offered to celebrate the occasion, including Zumba and yoga classes at Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus and a relaxing sunset Tai Chi session at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre.

From the opening of its first hotel in 1961, the story of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is defined by the constant pursuit of guest happiness through understanding their needs – including wellness. With this goal in mind, Four Seasons was the first hospitality company to integrate fitness centres and Spas into its hotels, and the first to introduce a choice of healthy dishes on the menu. The story continues next month with the #MoveThisRamadan campaign.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts wishes everyone a blessed and healthy Ramadan. Details on events at participating hotels can be found below and further information can be found on Four Seasons Facebook Arabic and @fourseasonsarabic on Instagram.

Where and when to #MoveThisRamadan

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Activity 1: “Beachside Strollers” walk or stroll along the beach with Dalibor Vidojevic, Personal Trainer.

When: 6:00pm every Monday (21st, 28th May; 4th, 11th June)

Booking: Contact the Spa on +974 4 270 7777

Activity 2: “Run Mummy Run” with Dalibor Vidojevic, Personal Trainer.

When: 5.00pm every Sunday (20th, 27th May; 3rd, 10th June)

Booking: Contact the Spa on +974 4 270 7777

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

Activity 1: “City Striders” jog around the DIFC neighbourhood with Dalibor Vidojevic, Personal Trainer.

When: 6.00pm every Wednesday (16th, 23rd, 30th May; 6th, 13th June)

Booking: Contact the Spa on +971 4 506 0333

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Activity: 2km group walk/jog/shuffle and light exercise led by Maria Moskalenko, Fitness Instructor. All participants who attend at least one session will receive a complimentary 30-minute treatment at Dahlia Spa.

When: 6:00pm on Sundays (20th, 27th May; 3rd June) and 6:00pm Saturday (9th June)

Booking: Contact the concierge on +971 2 333 2222 or email concierge.abudhabi@fourseasons.com

Four Seasons Hotel Amman

Activity 1: 40-minute stretching and light exercise with Ahmad Najjar, Personal Trainer.

When: 5:30pm every Monday (21st, 28th May; 4th, 11th June) and Wednesday (16th, 23rd, 30th May; 6th, 13th June)

Booking: Contact the Spa on +962 6 550 5555

Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay

Activity 1: 30-minute reflective meditation (ladies only) in the Yasmine Lounge/Female Spa.

When: 5:45pm – 6:15pm every Monday (21st, 28th May; 4th, 11th June)

Booking: Book via the hotel on +973 17115000

Activity 2: 30-minute reflective meditation (gents only) in the Royal Majlis/Lobby.

When: 5:45pm – 6:15pm every Tuesday (15th, 22nd, 29th May; 5th, 12th June)

Booking: Book via the hotel on +973 1711 5000

After each 30-minute long meditation session, fresh yoghurt and Bateel dates will be served to break the fast. Guests then can proceed to the Ramadan Tent to enjoy Iftar with family and friends.

Four Seasons Hotel Baku

Activity 1: A 30 to 40 minute jog and stretching at Baku Boulevard and gym lobby with Victoria.

When: Every day throughout Ramadan just before sunset

Booking: Contact the Spa on +994 12 404 24 24

Four Seasons Hotel Beirut

Activity 1: Roof-top yoga class (30 minutes)

When: 9:00am daily from 15th – 19th May

Booking: Contact the Spa on +961 176 1000

Activity 2: A daily walking tour of Downtown Beirut (30 minutes).

When: 8:00am daily from 20th – 26th May

Booking: Contact the Spa on +961 176 1000

Activity 3: A jog along the Beirut Corniche (20 minutes).

When: 8:00am daily from 27th May – 2nd June

Booking: Contact the Spa on +961 176 1000

Activity 4: Fitness Class (45 minutes).

When: 8:00am daily from 3rd June – 16th June

Booking: Contact the Spa on +961 176 1000

Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca

Activity: Aerobics and stretching (45 minutes) with Youness Lasis, Fitness Coach.

When: 5:00 pm every Wednesday (16th, 23rd, 30th May; 6th, 13th June)

Booking: Contact the Spa on +212 529 073 700

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus

Activity 1: Yoga group class.

When: 6:45pm every Monday (21st, 28th May; 4th, 11th June) and Friday (18th, 25th May; 1st, 8th June)

Booking: Contact the Hotel on +90 212 381 4000

Activity 2: Zumba and yoga class on Global Wellness Day.

When: Upon request on Saturday 9th June

Booking: Contact the Hotel on +90 212 381 4000

Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta

Activity 1: Power Balancing Activity – a light exercise that combines stretching, strength training, flexibility and body balancing.

When: 4:30pm every Saturday (19th, 26th May; 2nd, 9th June) and Sunday (20th, 27th May; 3rd, 10th June)

Booking: Contact the Spa on +62 21 2277 1888

Activity 2: Sunset yoga class on Global Wellness Day

When: 4:00pm on Saturday 9th June

Booking: Contact the Spa on +62 21 2277 1888

Four Seasons Resort Marrakech

Activity 1: Cross-fit class in the Resort gardens led by Karim and Yassine. Classes cost 250 MAD per person.

When: 6:45pm Thursday (17th, 24th, 31st May; 7th June) and Sunday (20th, 27th May; 3rd, 10th June)

Booking: Contact the Spa on +212 524 359 200

Activity 2: Yoga class in the Resort gardens led by Jessica Satherley. Classes cost 300 MAD per person.

When: 9:00am Tuesday (22nd, 29th May; 5th June) and Saturday (19th, 26th May; 2nd, 9th June)

Booking: Contact the Spa on +212 524 359 200

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Activity 1: 45-minute Stand-up Paddle Board Yoga.

When: 9:00 – 10:00am everyday

Booking: Email reservations at: Reservations.mal@fourseasons.com

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Activity 1: 120-minute Anti-Gravity Yoga.

When: 1:30am to 1:30pm everyday

Booking: Email reservations at: Reservations.mal@fourseasons.com

Activity 2: 75-minute Spa Yoga Energy Trail.

When: 5:30am to 6:45pm everyday

Booking: Email reservations at: Reservations.mal@fourseasons.com

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre

Activity 1: 45-minute Thai bo class (boxing) with Muzaffar.

When: 5:00pm every Monday (21st, 28th May; 4th, 11th June)

Booking: Contact the Spa on +966 11 211 5738

Activity 2: 45-minute cross-fit class with Bahloul.

When: 5:00pm every Wednesday (16th, 23rd, 30th May; 6th, 13th June)

Booking: Contact the Spa on +966 11 211 5738

Activity 3: Global Wellness Day – 45-minute cross-fit class.

When: 3:30pm on Saturday 9th June

Booking: Contact the Spa on +966 11 211 5738

Activity 4: Global Wellness Day – 45-minute body pump class.

When: 4:15pm on Saturday 9th June

Booking: Contact the Spa on +966 11 211 5738

Activity 5: Global Wellness Day – Sunset Tai Chi class with Chen Chaoyang.

When: 5:00pm on Saturday 9th June

Booking: Contact the Spa on +966 11 211 5738

Four Seasons Hotel Tunis

Activity 1: One-hour trail walk around the hotel garden with Coach Pierre Habert.

When: Every day throughout Ramadan at 8am

Booking: Contact the Spa on +216 31 260 000