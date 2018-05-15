Dubai Culture New Headquarters in Dubai Design District

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, has officially moved into its new headquarters in the Dubai Design District (d3), cementing the community’s position as the creative and cultural hub of the Emirate. The move places the Authority in the very heart of Dubai at the centre of a community of creative thinkers.

Saeed Al Nabouda, Acting Director General of Dubai Culture, commented: “Moving to d3 is a new milestone for Dubai Culture and coincides with both our 10th anniversary and the Year of Zayed, which makes it a particularly special new chapter. The move will allow us to work within a dynamic community that supports our vision of establishing Dubai as a global and sustainable city for the culture, heritage, arts and literature sectors, and our mission to empower these four crucial sectors to bring happiness to our society. The move captures many of our key values, including leading with team spirit, embracing creativity and communicating proactively, and we are pleased to be relocating to a creative neighbourhood that shares our overarching mandates to support the Dubai Plan 2021 and engage, inspire and enable emerging local talent. Together, we will work in tandem to achieve our leadership’s ambitious vision for the Emirate.”

d3 CEO, Mohammad Saeed al Shehhi comments: “We are delighted to welcome Dubai Culture & Arts Authority to our ever-growing creative community. Their arrival cements the position of d3 as a cultural and strategic hub for Dubai and the UAE. We look forward to working closely on key events such as Art Dubai and Dubai Design Week together whilst also providing the creative community with access to Dubai Culture. d3 is already home to Smart Dubai, Dubai Sports Council, The Supreme Court of Legislation and Dubai Design and Fashion Council, all of these entities play a critical part in establishing Dubai as a vibrant and dynamic city that shapes culture, arts and innovation on a regional and global level.”

Dubai Design District is also home to other government entities such as Smart Dubai, as well as a wide range of innovative art and design companies. The result is a synergistic environment where creative thinkers can work together and launch collaborative projects that advance the Dubai Plan 2021, enhance the happiness of the Emirate’s citizens and residents, and drive innovation across a variety of sectors with a focus on art, design and culture.

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the Emirate’s rich heritage with a variety of initiatives that take place throughout the year. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures through enriching initiatives that benefit the Emirate’s citizens, residents and visitors.

