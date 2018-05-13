When Is The First Day of Ramadan

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has requested residents to sight the crescent moon on Tuesday and to report it to the nearest court.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Sunday urged all Muslims throughout the kingdom to spot the new moon by naked eyes or by binoculars on the 29th of Shaban 1439, which falls on May 15, 2018.

Residents were also informed to report the moon sighting to the nearest court and register his testimony.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims do not only observe a food fast but also abstain from smoking and sexual activities from sunrise to sunset. Any type of negative behavior, such as lying or using foul language is also forbidden.

Ramadan ends when the first crescent of the new moon is sighted again. Eid Al Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.