Today is the last day to sign up for Amazon Prime without paying an extra $20. Starting tomorrow, May 11, the price will jump from $99 to $119 a year. This is the first increase since 2014 when the price leaped from $79 to $99. Since then, the service has accumulated more than 100 million happy subscribers, in part because Amazon has invested in a massive amount of great original video programming. For most of us, however, Prime is all about free, two-day shipping. If you want to avoid the hike, we have some tips.

Amazon is already a treasure trove of great prices, undercutting a lot of other e-commerce and brick-and-mortar store prices. The savings only get better if you are among the 85 million people who subscribe to Amazon Prime. It’s fantastic when you go on a shopping bender, thanks to the service’s most basic and best feature: free two-day shipping on eligible products. It is no way comparably to the UAE’s native Shop&Ship of Aramex. Plus, you get access to all the streaming content Amazon Video.

If almost $99 per year for Prime sounds expensive, there’s a month-to-month option to get it for $10.99. If you keep that option for a year or longer, obviously you’re not saving much; but if you need free shipping for the holidays or want to binge-watch The Tick or Man in the High Castle for a month or two, it’s a good option. In fact, a 2016 study by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners showed that 19 percent of Amazon Prime subscribers still prefer the monthly payment for its flexibility. Low-income families with a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer card can get Prime even cheaper, at $5.99 per month (though you can’t use the EBT card to pay for Prime).

If you’re a Prime member you can also take advantage every year of Amazon’s annual Prime Day, the site’s attempt to boost e-commerce in the summer to Black Friday-mania levels. The savings can be substantial; of course, Amazon has other sales throughout the year, too, most of them geared toward Prime members.

If you’ve never had Prime, you can start with the 30-day free Prime trial. It’s definitely worth trying, even if you’re not going shopping, because Prime includes a slew of other services beyond just shipping and videos. Below, we’ll spell out some of the special things you get with the service.