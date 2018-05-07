Emirates Skywards Makes Miles Collection and Rewarding Easier

Emirates Skywards boosts reward opportunities with increased flexibility in managing Miles

Cost of buying, gifting and transferring of Skywards Miles is now more attractive

Members can now reinstate expired Miles

Emirates Skywards has made it even easier to redeem reward flights and earn travel and lifestyle rewards by giving members more flexibility in managing their Skywards Miles. Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty programme can now buy, gift or transfer Miles to their loved ones at a more attractive rate.

The cost of buying or gifting Miles has been adjusted to USD 30 per 1,000 Miles, while transferring Miles costs USD 15 per 1,000 Miles giving members the opportunity to earn rewards faster. Transaction limits have also been increased enabling members to buy or gift up to 100,000 Skywards Miles per year and transfer up to 50,000 Miles a year.

In addition, the programme now enables members to reinstate expired Miles. Members who have miles that have expired in the last six months can reinstate them at a nominal charge of USD 20 per 1,000 Miles.

“We constantly look at all avenues to enhance the Emirates Skywards programme and deliver greater value to our global membership base,” said Dr Nejib Ben Kheder, Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards. “Our members know how to maximise the value that Skywards offers and can now enjoy greater flexibility when they buy, gift, transfer or reinstate their Skywards Miles. With our programme continually evolving, the coming months will see the addition of even more features enabling our members greater opportunity than ever to earn Miles and access rewards across our wide range of flights, travel and lifestyle related products.”

Emirates Skywards partnered with Points, the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, to enhance the functionality to buy, gift, transfer and reinstate Skywards Miles giving members more flexibility in managing their Miles. The transactions can all be made at emirates.com once the member is logged in.

Emirates Skywards membership is free. Besides flight rewards and upgrades, members can earn and redeem Skywards Miles through over 100 programme partners including airlines, hotels and retail & lifestyle outlets. Members also enjoy money-can’t-buy-experiences at popular events worldwide and access to 41 Emirates lounges in major cities worldwide. Other benefits include lounge access, priority check-in and boarding and special privileges for Wi-Fi and advanced seat selection on board. For more information visit www.emirates.com/Skywards