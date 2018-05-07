Disney’s Heroes and Villains Pop Up Channelon OSN

The battle between Good and Evil is on! Disney fans across the Middle East will soon be able to celebrate their favourite heroes and most iconic villains with the launch of Disney’s Heroes and Villains pop up channel this Ramadan, exclusively on OSN – the region’s leading entertainment network.

The brand-new pop up channel, available from May 10th to 9th June 2018, will offer something for the whole family – from classic movies such as Cinderella, Jungle Book, The Incredibles and Monsters Inc to popular TV shows including animated series Avengers Assemble, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Tangled: The Series.

Disney’s Heroes and Villains pop up channel will run exclusively on OSN from May 10th to June 9th 2018. Movies and special episodes from TV series will be available every day at 9:00, 15:00 and 18:00.