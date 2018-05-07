3-Day Super Sale Weekend Coming Up in Dubai

From 10th-12th May, shoppers at Dubai Festival City Mall will get the chance to splurge on a mall-wide sale with extra incentives including cash back vouchers and free movie tickets

Dubai Festival City Mall is getting set for the next 3-Day Super Sale which runs from Thursday 10th May 2018 until Saturday 12th May 2018. Over the three days, shoppers are promised great sales with more than 25% discounts across selected fashion and dining retailers, with the Mall also offering extra-special shopper incentives instant cashbacks!

Every day, four free movie tickets will be given to the first 100 customers that spend AED 1,000 or more at participating outlets. Shoppers can also spend AED 1,000 at any Kid Zone retailers and receive instant cashback of AED 50 to spend at the Mall.

Steven Cleaver, Director Shopping Malls, Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate said; ‘The 3-Day Super Sale weekend is back something that together with DTCM has become a key part of the Dubai Calendar. We’ve worked closely with our retailer partners to bring our shoppers some of the best offers and experiences they can get in Dubai and we are expecting thousands to come and enjoy the great retail discounts and free entertainment.

A range of discounts have been lined up with key retailers such as Robinsons, IKEA, Marks & Spencer, Guess, Topshop, Old Navy, H & M, Pandora, Coach, Coast, BCBG, Rigby & Peller and many more. Shoppers are advised to beat the crowds and take advantage of early offers by heading to the Mall upon opening at 10am.

SPECIAL NOTE: A special Ripe Pop Up Market will take place in Festival Square on May 11th, from 10am to 10pm.