15,000 Products Go on Sale with up to 75% Discount This Ramadan

Union Coop has announced price reductions up-to 75 percent on more than 15,000 products, with a budget of AED75 million allocated towards several Ramadan promotions.

The announcement was made in a press conference held today, in the presence of Khalid Humaid bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, Ahmad Hassan Alzaabi, Director of Consumer Protection Department at Dubai Economy, and a number of officials and media representatives.

Al Falasi said, “All our upcoming Ramadan campaigns and initiatives fall in line with our objective of spreading community happiness, which are part of Union Coop’s continued efforts towards easing the burden on consumers, who get high-quality products/ commodities at competitive prices. Union Coop Ramadan plan includes 9 promotional campaigns that will see the price reduction on more than 15,000 food and non-food products, by 25 to 75 percent,” he added.

Union Coop branches at Umm Suqeim, Wasl and Al Twar will operate 24 hours as a part of Ramadan special arrangement.