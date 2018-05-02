Expo 2020 Dubai Project Development Updates

Exhibition centre to be operated by Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai Investments PJSC [DFM: DIC], the leading, diversified investments company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary and leading district cooling service provider Emirates District Cooling [Emicool] has been awarded the contract for a district cooling plant serving the Expo Village, Dubai South Mall and the new Conference and Exhibition Centre at the Expo site.

The district cooling plant, currently under fast track construction staging, will have an ultimate capacity of 60,000 Tonnes of Refrigeration [TR] and will deliver the 1st phase of chilled water effective May 2019. This includes 48,000 TR of mechanical chillers and 12,000 Thermal Energy Storage [TES].

The district cooling contract is a significant milestone for Emicool, in line with its plans to be associated with iconic projects in the UAE and across the region. In addition to the conference and exhibition centre, the Expo Village and Dubai South Mall, the district cooling plant will also serve the Roads & Transport Authority [RTA] Station and Project Star mall area. These are key elements in the Expo 2020 Dubai masterplan, and part of its legacy infrastructure beyond 2020.

Adib Moubadder, CEO of Emicool, said: “Emicool is privileged to be awarded this prestigious contract with Dubai World Trade Centre. Since its inception, the company has always prided itself in providing efficient and highest quality district cooling solutions to support the growth of infrastructure in the UAE, with sustainable development and innovative technologies. This contract is a testimony to the company’s concerted efforts in this domain.”

Emicool also announced that it has awarded the project construction contract for the district cooling plant to Al Nasr Contracting Company.

Emicool currently provides district cooling services to over 19,000 customers in the UAE, with the most efficient and highest quality infrastructure. The company is planning to increase its plants capacity to 500,000 Tonnes of Refrigeration [TR] by 2020 with strategic plans to transform many buildings in Dubai from conventional air-conditioning to district cooling.

Headquartered in Dubai Investments Park [DIP], Emicool provides district cooling services to Green Community DIP, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Damac Hills, Mirdif Hills, Uptown Mirdif and Palazzo Versace in Dubai.