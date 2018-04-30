8th Edition of Dubai Sports World Announced

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC) have announced the 8th edition of Dubai Sports World (DSW), the region’s largest indoor summer sports arena, which returns with an action-packed calendar of sports and fitness activities this summer. Running from May 17th to September 8th, 2018 at DWTC, this year’s edition will feature an unrivalled line-up of more than 14 sports and 10 professional academies.

Expressing his delight in welcoming another edition of one of the much-anticipated sporting events in the region, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai Sports World keeps getting bigger and better every year. The year-on-year growth has been staggering and we are pleased to be back with a fantastic line-up of sports and academies as we celebrate the Year of Zayed.

“Dubai is home to a diverse community and DSW does a great job of catering to the sporting needs of virtually every segment of our society, allowing them to remain active through the summer months. It provides a fantastic platform for people of different ages and abilities to practice all kinds of sports and physical activities during these months.

“That is why DSW is one of the most important events when it comes to Dubai’s collective vision of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. It is in line with Dubai Sports Council’s vision and attracts a great number of visitors every year, enhancing Dubai’s reputation as a champion of community health and happiness.”

Mahir Julfar, Senior Vice President – Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre said: “As we launch the 8th edition of Dubai Sports World, we reaffirm our commitment towards encouraging an active lifestyle amongst residents and tourists by providing a platform which is equipped with all the required amenities and facilities.

“DWTC’s expertise as a regional leader in organising and hosting world-class events in Dubai, coupled with Dubai Sports Council’s vision to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle in the emirate, and spearheading the sporting scene in the region, Dubai Sports World is a great opportunity for sporting novices and professional athletes of all ages and backgrounds to connect and participate in diverse sports and fitness activities over the summer.”

Four new partners will be joining the academies roster for the first time, giving attendees an opportunity to up their football, basketball and badminton games. This includes LaLiga Academy, the only scouting Spanish football academy in the UAE, overseen by famous ex-footballer Fernando Sanz, along with a group of UEFA pro-certified LaLiga club coaches. The academy will be scouting for the most promising talent at DSW for a chance to earn their place on a 3-week intensive training camp in Spain this August.

Other new partner academies include Prestige Star Sport Academy (PSSA), a Dubai-based basketball organisation, and Professional Sports Academy (PSA) and Deepika’s Badminton Academy, both leading professional badminton coaching academies. Gold’s Gym, one of the leading fitness centres in the Emirates also joins DSW this year, and will operate the state-of-the-art gym over the summer.

Returning to DSW are IFA Football Academy, Juventus Academy Dubai, Tennis 360, G-Force Academy, and Just Play, the multisport academy who will be introducing gymnastics to DSW for the first time with a dedicated area boasting bars, beams, vault and a tumble track. Also back by popular demand is the Ninja Warriors Course, this time with two courses – one for adults and another for young warriors.

New to DSW, visitors will be able to enjoy virtual golf, and Battle Park shooting games, spanning over a 750 square metres ground, featuring two themed fields – the laser-based iBattleField and iTarget, an electronic auto target system.

The 25,000 sq metres indoor air-conditioned venue will include: 3 pro-standard pitches for 5-a-side football and rugby; 3 pro-standard pitches for 7-a-side football and rugby; 8 basketball courts; 3 street basketball courts; 12 badminton courts; 3 tennis courts; 2 volleyball courts; cycling and fitness studios; a cricket pitch; a padel court; a table tennis zone; a 400-meter running track and a state-of-the-art gym equipped by Technogym.

The 16-weeks long event is supported by sponsors and partners, including DEWA, RTA, Emirates NBD, Just Play, Circle K, Medcare healthcare network, Dell Gaming, and more who are working together to promote health and wellness in Dubai and the UAE.