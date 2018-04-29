Victorious Emirati Golfers Look Towards Dubai Duty Free National Cup

Winning his first National Monthly Medal of the 2017 – 2018 season was National Team Player Abdalla Al Musharrekh. With 36 Stableford Points and after a back nine count back Abdalla found himself taking home the top prize. Abdalla also took home the Best Gross prize for the event after firing a 7-over-par, 78.

Finishing as the Runner-Up for the event was after losing the count back was the father of Abdalla, Mohammed Al Musharrekh. Mohammed also had 36 Stableford Points. Coming in Third Place was Ladies National Team Member Reema Al Heloo with a total of 35 Stableford Points.

Awards were also given based on handicap with an A-Division (0-14 handicap) and B-Division (14-24 handicap) winners. Winning the A-Division Prize was Daood Jaffal with 34 Stableford Points. Rashid Al Qubaisi won the Division-B prize with 35 Stableford Points.

The event also had two “On Course Challenges” up for grabs. Taking home the Longest Drive Award was Hesham Ishmail. Winning the Nearest to the Pin Award was Rashid Al Emadi.

During the event, the EGF hosted 20 members of the National Foundation Squad on “The Creek’s” Academy Par 3 Course. Coming out on top and having a very strong 2017 – 2018 season was Rashid Al Jassmey with a Gross Score of 30.

The Runner-up for the National Monthly Medal Junior Division was Mohammed Skaik with a Gross Score of 31. Abdulla Kalbat finished in Third Place with a 33 Gross Score.

The next event will be Dubai Duty Free National Cup that will be held at Arabain Ranches Golf Club on May 5th. To follow the EGF and check up on the latest UAE golf news revert to the EGF website at www.egfgolf.com.

About the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF)

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) was formed in 1995 and is the Governing Body of Golf in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The EGF administrates and provides the United States Golf Association (USGA) Handicap System to all EGF members. The EGF sanctions all amateur and professional golfing events and activities in the UAE.

The EGF is a non-profit organization with the goals and responsibility of increasing awareness and participation in golf. The EGF actively conducts an Order of Merit Season, National Junior Development Program, and Senior, Junior, and Ladies National Team Programs. The EGF and UAE golf clubs work closely together to help shape the future of golf in the UAE.

