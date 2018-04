Here is a fitted fast food restaurant for rent, which is also very suitable for meals home delivery business. The informal eatery is located in the densely populated Dubai Marina residential area. It is advertised online with reference EVO-R-10187.

This fast food restaurant for rent is very suitable to offer different types of Asian cuisine, such as Indian, Chinese or Thai. It consists of a dining area and large kitchen equipped with professional cooking ranges.

