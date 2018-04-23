Hot off The Press: “Your Complete Guide to the Retail and Shopping Centre Industry”

“The 2018 MECSC Directory is your complete guide to the Retail and Shopping Centre Industry, if you’re a stakeholder in this sector, this book is a must have for you. – “Younus Al Mulla, Chairman MECSC”

The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres, after four months of tremendously detailed research, gathering data directly from the source and reviewing of all the information for accuracy, released The 2018 MECSC Directory – “Your Complete Guide to the Retail and Shopping Centre Industry”.

David Macadam, CEO – MECSC says, “Each year we pride ourselves on the huge effort to deliver this fantastic encyclopedia of retail information. The 2018 MECSC Directory has a new more intuitive layout with even more valuable information.”

Justin Espiritu, Publishing & Database Manager – MECSC explains, “The 2018 MECSC Directory is your ‘one stop’ guide to monitor and to get in touch with all regional Shopping Centres. We identify the most prominent active Retailers and assist you to learn about the Service Providers across the MENA region, including Pakistan. The MECSC Directory also contains articles containing ideas and strategies from the most influential Retail Professionals of 2018.”

The MECSC Directory, is an exclusive publication targeted for the Senior and C-suite Level Executives in the regional Retail and Shopping Centre Industry. We provide this book to all MECSC Members for free and we distribute this MECSC Directory at all MECSC hosted and MECSC affiliated events over the next 12 months.

To learn more about the 2018 MECSC Directory or participate for the 2019 issue visit: www.mecsc.org/site/publications