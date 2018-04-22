Not-to-be-missed bundle deals on 2018 models from April 21st

In line with its tradition of delighting customers, Al-Futtaim Toyota leader in sustainable mobility in the UAE since 2008, has launched this year’s Ramadan offers with customers able to avail the best Toyota deals as early as April 21st and enjoying these benefits until the end of the Holy Month.

This year’s Ramadan offer includes a bundle of one-year free insurance, free registration coupled with four years/80,000 Km Toyota care service package and more, allowing customers to own their dream Toyota car with savings of up to AED 37,000 on certain models.

Saud Abbasi, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota, said: “Customers in need of some new shining wheels that come with the famous Toyota quality, durability and reliability, will be spoilt for choice this Ramadan with an array of deals they can choose from on a wide range of 2018 SUVs and Sedans”

All Al-Futtaim Toyota showrooms will operate on a Ramadan-specific timetable from the beginning of the holy month.