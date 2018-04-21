Emirates to debut its new fully enclosed First Class Private Suite for the first time at ATM

Emirates Airline will unveil its new Boeing 777-300ER First Class Private Suite exhibit at the Arabian Travel Market 2018 (ATM). The region’s leading travel and tourism exhibition will run from 22 – 25 April.

This year marks Emirates’ 25th year of partnership and commitment to ATM. When the exhibition first opened its doors in 1993, Emirates flew 15 aircraft to 32 destinations and carried 2 million passengers. Today, Emirates is one of the largest international airlines serving 159 destinations in 85 countries, carrying more than 59 million passengers to, and through, its hub in Dubai annually.

The Emirates stand will offer visitors a chance to experience the airline’s recently-launched products and service enhancements. The game changing, fully enclosed First Class private suites on exhibit have floor to ceiling sliding doors, soft leather seating, high-tech control panels and mood lighting. Incorporating cutting-edge technology, the suites also feature several world-firsts, including: ‘virtual windows’ using real-time fibre-optic camera technology, a NASA inspired ‘zero-gravity’ seating position, and a personal video-call service. Design details within the suite were inspired by luxury automotive brand Mercedes-Benz.

Emirates will also showcase its latest Boeing 777 Business Class seat, the A380 OnBoard lounge, along with other iconic products such as the First Class Shower Spa and the latest version of its generously-pitched Economy Class seats.

Visitors can experience the Emirates network through an interactive 60 second challenge played on a touchscreen route map. Last year, the airline launched new passenger routes to Newark via Athens, Zagreb and Phnom Penh, and later this year, Emirates will begin services to London Stanstead and Santiago de Chile.

The Emirates stand is located in Hall 3 stand number ME3310 at ATM.