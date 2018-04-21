Expo 2020 Dubai Aims to Attract Ticket Resellers at ATM

Expo 2020 Dubai will be detailing its unique opportunities for travel, tourism and MICE companies from around the world to become authorised ticket resellers, at the Arabian Travel Market taking place in Dubai from 22-25 April, 2018.

The first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to attract 25 million visits, 70 % of which will come from outside the UAE.

It will be the biggest event ever staged in Dubai and the UAE, already a magnet for worldwide travellers with two-thirds of the world’s population within an eight-hour flight.

Gillian Hamburger, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 will sell its tickets through both, direct and indirect channels globally, to ensure a widespread reach and welcome many million visitors.

“With a significant portion of our visitors expected to come from abroad, Expo 2020 presents a huge opportunity for travel companies to sell tickets with value-added travel and visitor services, develop their own travel packages and create one-of-a-kind, exceptional travel experiences for leisure and business travellers.”

Travel companies will also benefit from adding Expo 2020 to their portfolio of travel options, to attract new clients and offer existing customers unforgettable content, while at the same time bringing new revenue for their company.

A global celebration of creativity, innovation, humanity and world cultures, Expo 2020 will offer an exceptional experience for visitors from around the world, transporting millions to new worlds through immersive experiences that will showcase innovation, world-class architecture, captivating storytelling, live performances and much more.

According to statistics from the Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Dubai welcomed 15.79 million international visitors in 2017. The tourism industry worldwide will be able to leverage the unique nature of Expo 2020, introducing this region to visitors for the first time and encouraging those en route to other destinations to break up their trip to enjoy Expo 2020.

Authorised ticket resellers will receive commissions on an incremental scale based on the number of tickets a travel company sells among all of their travel packages. The companies will also benefit from marketing support, a dedicated reseller logo, inclusion on Expo 2020’s official global reseller’s list and direct and easy access to Expo 2020’s B2B ticketing platform.

Expo 2020 Dubai is exhibiting at stand ME3110 in Hall 3 at the Arabian Travel Market taking place at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Arabian Travel Market will also act as a thought leadership platform for Expo 2020, with a number of its senior spokespeople lending their expertise and opinions to industry discussions that tackle a range of topical subjects including sustainable tourism and the rise of the experiential economy.

Expo 2020 will also be part of The Travel Agents’ Academy, a series two half-day programmes of free training and networking aimed at travel agents attending ATM. Expo’s two dedicated sessions are entitled ‘Expo 2020 Dubai: An extraordinary opportunity for the tourism industry’ and will focus on collaborations with travel companies who want to become authorised ticket resellers to offer a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience for thousands of people.