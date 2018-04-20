This Sephora Sale Doesn’t Include Huda Beauty

The Sephora Sale is right up here for your spring makeover. The beauty retailer kicked off their annual sale on the weekend of April 13, when they offered their Rouge members (those dedicated shoppers who spend at least $1000 a year at Sephora) 15 percent off their thousands of products. And now, Sephora is expanding this almost inventory-wide sale to their VIB members (that stands for Very Important Bride) and Beauty Insider shoppers.

Starting on April 20—that’s today!—through April 23, Rouge and VIB members will be able to score 15 percent off, while Insiders will get a cool 10 percent off, almost any purchase with the codes YAYROUGE, YAYVIB, and YAYINSIDER, respectively.

If you’ve ever set foot in a Sephora store before, you likely felt one of two ways: You didn’t know where to start, or you didn’t know when to stop. The number of brands alone is enough to overwhelm even the biggest beauty expert. No need to worry though because there’s an easier way to shop and you can do it from the comfort of your own bed.

The beauty retailer rounds up all of their bestselling products onto one easily accessible page. Sephora’s Bestsellers is full of beauty goodies, including cult favorites and buzzy new products, with four and five-star reviews from the Sephora community. It’s also the perfect place to stock up on beauty essentials for the spring season and beyond. So if you’re still looking for the perfect red lipstick or a product that will make you look like you slept for eight hours instead of four, keep scrolling!

The only brand not included in the current Sephora Sale is the Dubai’s home-grown Huda Beauty. Could it be, the reason for it to be that Huda Beauty’s products are flying off the shelves at the regular prices? Or maybe, the shades of the makeup palettes on offer are too intense? In all cases, we can never get tired from Huda’s cosmetics.