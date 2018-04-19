National Juniors Hit UAE’s Northern Emirates Golf Clubs

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) in conjunction with the Ministry of Education are providing United Arab Emirates (UAE) National students the opportunity to try and learn golf at three different Northern Emirates golf clubs. Starting this week, six different Ministry of Education National Schools were introduced to the game of golf to kick off a four-week grassroots program that will lead over 400 students towards the National Junior Development Program and UAE National Golf Teams.

Al Zorah Golf Club, Tower Links Golf Club, and Al Hamra Golf Club will all be hosting over 50 kids a week for the next four weeks in a goal to identify and develop young National golfers while building good character through the structure of rules from the game of golf.

“Students will be transported directly from schools to the golf clubs during their Physical Education classes. Instead of playing the same sports [Football, Basketball, Rugby] the students will have the opportunity to try and play golf at the golf club,” said Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi the Secretary General for the Emirates Golf Federation.

“Our relationships with the northern golf clubs and the Ministry of Education has been a focus for the National Junior Development Program over the past six months as the EGF feels that our National database is stronger in these areas. Over next four weeks, these golf clubs will be introducing the game of golf to over 400 students. In return we will expect to get a handful of these students to start taking up golf as their everyday sport,” Al Shamsi added.

The EGF has seen an increase in the number of golfers joining the National Junior Development Program and with a larger number of golfers to choose from the more competitive the UAE National Golf Team will be.

John Frost, Lead Physical Education Trainer for the Ministry of Education has this to say about the initiative. “It’s wonderful to see local children being introduced to the game of golf who may not necessarily have had the provision or opportunity to do so before. This project in conjunction with the EGF has already developed their skill set and confidence in the game. For some, this could be their first step on a pathway to excellence, and for others, we hope that it will instill a passion for lifelong learning in physical activity.”

To find more information about the EGF’s National Junior Development Program you can contact the EGF at info@egfgolf.com or revert to www.egfgolf.com.

About the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF)

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) was formed in 1995 and is the Governing Body of Golf in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The EGF administrates and provides the United States Golf Association (USGA) Handicap System to all EGF members. The EGF sanctions all amateur and professional golfing events and activities in the UAE.

The EGF is a non-profit organization with the goals and responsibility of increasing awareness and participation in golf. The EGF actively conducts an Order of Merit Season, National Junior Development Program, and Senior, Junior, and Ladies National Team Programs. The EGF and UAE golf clubs work closely together to help shape the future of golf in the UAE.

To gain more information about the EGF and UAE golf visit the EGF Website and Social Media pages listed.