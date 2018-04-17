Top 100 CEO in Middle East Revealed

Top 100 CEO in the Middle East honoured during “Top CEO Conference and Awards”

The rankings were finalised on the basis of hard statistics, making it one of the most credible and transparent awards programmes in the region

The winners of the Top CEO Awards 2018 have been announced following the successful conclusion of the “Top CEO Conference and Awards,” which took place under the “Paradigm Shift” theme at King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, on April 10th and 11th. The event saw business leaders and more than 56 expert speakers from across the Middle East gathering to discuss the burning issues facing the corporate world today in a series of keynote sessions and was concluded with an awards ceremony that recognised the exceptional business leadership of the region’s top 100 CEOs.

The Top CEO Awards, organised by TRENDS magazine and INSEAD, the leading international business school, celebrates the region’s best-performing CEOs from companies that are listed on the stock exchanges of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. The transparent ranking process is based on hard facts, such as growth, profitability and size, and supported by corporate governance institute Hawkamah to ensure that governance and disclosure criteria are strictly adhered to, as well as a number of global auditors to ensure full transparency.

Julien Hawari, Co-CEO of Mediaquest, the company behind the “Top CEO Conference and Awards,” commented: “Over the years, we are proud to have seen the ‘Top CEO Awards’ growing into a globally esteemed platform that sets a gold standard for business leadership and stimulates business growth by opening up tangible new opportunities for companies in the Middle East. Our meticulous, independent and credible ranking process recognises only the leading expertise and has been designed to distinguish exceptional companies with a respected accolade that boosts their businesses. The winners of the ‘Top CEO Awards’ stand as role models to all members of the region’s business community.”

The second day of the “Top CEO Conference” also featured keynote sessions including “Lean & Mean,” where panellists explored the importance of restructuring businesses in the Gulf and Middle East to adapt to the end of the era of abundance; “The Execution Challenge,” which addressed the fact that the majority of C-suite executives consider poor execution the single biggest hindrance to the growth of their industry; and “Moving away from Bureaucracy,” which considered how hurdles can be removed at an administrative level to allow the public sector to come into its own.

Other topics included “Maintaining Momentum,” “The Social Model,” “The Private Sector” and “A New Era,” as well as “Levelling the Playing Ground,” “Internationalising Business,” “Startups: Rethinking the Ecosystem,” and forward-thinking sessions on “Beyond Vision 2030” and “Securing the Future.”

The event was supported by American Express as the Strategic Sponsor, King Adbullah Economic City as the Strategic Partner, Al Aan and DHL as Silver Sponsors, KPMG as Bronze Sponsor, INSEAD and IPSOS as Knowledge Partners, and the Capital Club Bahrain, ECA, Hawkamah and the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce as Supporting Partners. Communication sponsors for the event include Cicero & Bernay Public Relations as PR Partner, Arab News as Official English Media Partner, BBC as International TV Partner, and The New York Times and Nabd App as Media Partners.

In alphabetical order of companies, the 100 “Top CEO Awards” go to:

Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company, Abdulazizi A.S. Alothaim

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Ala’a Mohamed Atta Khalil Eraiqat

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, Khamis Bu Haroon

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company PSC, Ahmad Hamada Ahmad Idris

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC, Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi

Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company PSC, Osama Abdeen

ACICO Industries for Company – K.S.C., Ghassan Ahmad Saud Al Khalid

Advanced Petrochemical Company, Abdullah M. Al Garawi

Ahli United Bank B.S.C., Adel Mohamed Abdelshafe El-Labban

Ahli United Bank K.S.C.P., Richard William Groves

Air Arabia PJSC, Adel Abdullah Mohamed Al Ali

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P., Michel Antoine Nakhla Accad

Al Aman Investment Company – K.P.S.C., Wafaa Mohammad Wadie Badawy

Al Hammadi Company For Development and Investment, Mohammed Saleh Al Hammadi

Al Imtiaz Investment Group Company-K.P.S.C., Nawaf. Hussain M. Marafi

Al Mazaya Holding Company K.S.C.P., Ibrahim Abdurrahman Al-Soqabi

Al Omaniya Financial Services SAOG, Aftab Ahmed Patel

Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation, Stefano Paolo Bertamini

Al Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance, Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Sedeas

Aldar Properties PJSC, Talal Al Dhiyebi

Alinma Bank, Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Fares

Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company, Xavier Patrick John Denys

Almarai – Joint Stock Company, Georges Schorderet

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., Tim Murray

Arab Banking Corporation, Dr. Khalid Said Ramadan Kawan

Arab National Bank, Robert Maron Eid

Arab Real Estate Company, Dr. Haidar Hassan Abdulrasoul Al-Juma

Arabtec Holding PJSC, Hamish Tyrwhitt

AXA Cooperative Insurance Company, Gary M Lewin

Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex BSC, Bassam Alwardi

Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C., Hassan Ameen Jarrar

Bank Albilad, Abdulaziz Mohammed Alonaizan

Bank AlJazira, Nabil Al Hoshan

Bank muscat SAOG, Abdulrazzak Ali Issa

Bank Nizwa SAOG, Khalid Jamal Al Kayed

Bank Sohar SAOG, Sasi Kumar

BBK B.S.C., Riyad Youssef Hasan Sater

Boubyan Bank K.S.C.P., Adel Abdulwahab Jasem Al-Majed

Burgan Bank K.P.S.C., Eduardo Eguren Linsen

Commercial Bank of Kuwait K.P.S.C., Elham Yosri Mahfouz

Commercial Facilities Company S.A.K.P., Abdullah Saud Abdulaziz Al Humaidhi

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC, Hussein Ali Habib Sajwani

DP World Limited, H.E. Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem

Dubai Insurance Company, Abdullatif Ghaleb Abdullatif Abuqurah

Dubai Investments PJSC, Khalid Jasem Mohammed Bin Kalban

Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C, Dr. Adnan Abdus Shakoor Chilwan

Emaar Malls PJSC, Naser Abdulrahman Rafi

Emaar Properties PJSC, Amit Jain

Emirates Insurance Company P.S.C., Jason Light

Emirates Investment Bank P.J.S.C., Khalid Qustandi Elias Sifri

Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC, Jamal Saeed Jumaa Bin Ghalaita

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, Shayne Keith Nelson

GFH Financial Group BSC, Hisham Ahmad Nour Abdulqader Al Rayes

Gulf Bank K.S.C.P., Antoine Jean Daher

Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P., Khalid Saud Hasan

Hotels Management Company International SAOG, Mortan Johnson

Humansoft Holding Company K.S.C.P., Mayank Hasmukhlal Baxi

Independent Petroleum Group K.S.C.P., Waleed Jaber Hadeed

Insurance House – P.S.C, Mohammed Yassin Mohammed Othman

Jarir Marketing Company, Abdulkarim Al-Agil

Kuwait Business Town Real Estate Company K.S.C.P., Ahmad Aqeel Al Sayid Hashem Al Aqeel

Kuwait Finance House, Mazin Saad Ali Al-Nahedh

Kuwait Insurance Company S.A.K.P., Ahmad Sami Sharif

Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P., Mohammed Said Abdulwahab El Saka

Kuwait Investment Company K.P.S.C., Bader Nasser al-Subaei

Mashreq Bank, H.E. Abdulaziz Abdullah Bin Ahmad Al Ghurair

Munshaat Real Estate Projects Company K.S.C.P., Abdulaziz Ahmad Youssef Al Sakr

National Bank of Fujairah PJSC, Vincent Cook

National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P., Issam Jasem Abdullah Al Hamad Alsager

National Bank Of Umm Al-Qaiwain, H.H. Sheikh Naser Bin Rashid Abdulaziz Al Mualla

National Industrialization Company, Mutlaq Hamad M. Al-Morished

National Investments Company K.S.C.P., Fahad Abdulrahman Saud Al-Mukhaizim

National Petroleum Services Company K.S.C.P., Khalid Hamdan Daham Al Saif

Oman Telecommunications Company SAOG, Talal Said Marhoon Al Mamari

Orascom Construction Limited, Ousama Anwar Bishai

Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company K.S.C.P., Saadoun Abdullah Hussein Ali

R.A.K Ceramics PJSC, Abdullah Massaad

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company, Nasser Damsheq Al Mahasher

RAK Properties P.J.S.C., Mohammed Sultan Mohammed Al Qadi

Riyad Bank, Abdulmajeed Abdullah Abdulaziz Almobarak

Salhia Real Estate Company K.S.C.P., Anwar Abdulaziz Dakheel Al Usaimi

Sanam Real Estate Company – K.S.C. Public, Waleed Ahmad Alablani

Saudi Arabian Mining Company, Khalid Bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company, Nasser Abdulaziz Abanmi

Saudi Telecom Company, Nasser Bin Sulaiman Al Nasser

Sharjah Islamic Bank, H.E. Mohammed Ahmad Abdulla

The Bahrain Ship Repairing & Engineering Company B.S.C., Noureddine Saadi

The Commercial Real Estate Company K.P.S.C., Abdulfattah Mohammed Rafei Hussein Marafie

The National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah, Peter William England

The National Commercial Bank, Saeed M. AlGhamdi

The Saudi Investment Bank, Musaed Al Mineefi

Union Cement Company, H.E. Sheikh Rami bin Khalid Abdulla Al Qasimi

Union Insurance Company P.S.C., Abdulmuttaleb Mustafa H. M. Al Jaedi

Union National Bank – Public Joint Stock Company, Mohammed Ahmad Nasr Abdeen

United Projects Company For Aviation Services K.S.C.P., Nadia Abdullah Akil

Vision Insurance SAOG, P. R. Ramakrishnan

Walaa Cooperative Insurance company, Johnson Varughese

Warba Bank K.S.C.P., Shaheen Hamad Abdulwahab Al Ghanem