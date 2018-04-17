Top 100 CEO in Middle East Revealed

Top 100 CEO in the Middle East honoured during “Top CEO Conference and Awards”
The rankings were finalised on the basis of hard statistics, making it one of the most credible and transparent awards programmes in the region
The winners of the Top CEO Awards 2018 have been announced following the successful conclusion of the “Top CEO Conference and Awards,” which took place under the “Paradigm Shift” theme at King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, on April 10th and 11th. The event saw business leaders and more than 56 expert speakers from across the Middle East gathering to discuss the burning issues facing the corporate world today in a series of keynote sessions and was concluded with an awards ceremony that recognised the exceptional business leadership of the region’s top 100 CEOs.
The Top CEO Awards, organised by TRENDS magazine and INSEAD, the leading international business school, celebrates the region’s best-performing CEOs from companies that are listed on the stock exchanges of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. The transparent ranking process is based on hard facts, such as growth, profitability and size, and supported by corporate governance institute Hawkamah to ensure that governance and disclosure criteria are strictly adhered to, as well as a number of global auditors to ensure full transparency.
Julien Hawari, Co-CEO of Mediaquest, the company behind the “Top CEO Conference and Awards,” commented: “Over the years, we are proud to have seen the ‘Top CEO Awards’ growing into a globally esteemed platform that sets a gold standard for business leadership and stimulates business growth by opening up tangible new opportunities for companies in the Middle East. Our meticulous, independent and credible ranking process recognises only the leading expertise and has been designed to distinguish exceptional companies with a respected accolade that boosts their businesses. The winners of the ‘Top CEO Awards’ stand as role models to all members of the region’s business community.”
The second day of the “Top CEO Conference” also featured keynote sessions including “Lean & Mean,” where panellists explored the importance of restructuring businesses in the Gulf and Middle East to adapt to the end of the era of abundance; “The Execution Challenge,” which addressed the fact that the majority of C-suite executives consider poor execution the single biggest hindrance to the growth of their industry; and “Moving away from Bureaucracy,” which considered how hurdles can be removed at an administrative level to allow the public sector to come into its own.
Other topics included “Maintaining Momentum,” “The Social Model,” “The Private Sector” and “A New Era,” as well as “Levelling the Playing Ground,” “Internationalising Business,” “Startups: Rethinking the Ecosystem,” and forward-thinking sessions on “Beyond Vision 2030” and “Securing the Future.”
The event was supported by American Express as the Strategic Sponsor, King Adbullah Economic City as the Strategic Partner, Al Aan and DHL as Silver Sponsors, KPMG as Bronze Sponsor, INSEAD and IPSOS as Knowledge Partners, and the Capital Club Bahrain, ECA, Hawkamah and the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce as Supporting Partners. Communication sponsors for the event include Cicero & Bernay Public Relations as PR Partner, Arab News as Official English Media Partner, BBC as International TV Partner, and The New York Times and Nabd App as Media Partners.
In alphabetical order of companies, the 100 “Top CEO Awards” go to:
Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company, Abdulazizi A.S. Alothaim
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Ala’a Mohamed Atta Khalil Eraiqat
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, Khamis Bu Haroon
Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri
Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company PSC, Ahmad Hamada Ahmad Idris
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC, Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi
Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company PSC, Osama Abdeen
ACICO Industries for Company – K.S.C., Ghassan Ahmad Saud Al Khalid
Advanced Petrochemical Company, Abdullah M. Al Garawi
Ahli United Bank B.S.C., Adel Mohamed Abdelshafe El-Labban
Ahli United Bank K.S.C.P., Richard William Groves
Air Arabia PJSC, Adel Abdullah Mohamed Al Ali
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P., Michel Antoine Nakhla Accad
Al Aman Investment Company – K.P.S.C., Wafaa Mohammad Wadie Badawy
Al Hammadi Company For Development and Investment, Mohammed Saleh Al Hammadi
Al Imtiaz Investment Group Company-K.P.S.C., Nawaf. Hussain M. Marafi
Al Mazaya Holding Company K.S.C.P., Ibrahim Abdurrahman Al-Soqabi
Al Omaniya Financial Services SAOG, Aftab Ahmed Patel
Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation, Stefano Paolo Bertamini
Al Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance, Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Sedeas
Aldar Properties PJSC, Talal Al Dhiyebi
Alinma Bank, Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Fares
Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company, Xavier Patrick John Denys
Almarai – Joint Stock Company, Georges Schorderet
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., Tim Murray
Arab Banking Corporation, Dr. Khalid Said Ramadan Kawan
Arab National Bank, Robert Maron Eid
Arab Real Estate Company, Dr. Haidar Hassan Abdulrasoul Al-Juma
Arabtec Holding PJSC, Hamish Tyrwhitt
AXA Cooperative Insurance Company, Gary M Lewin
Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex BSC, Bassam Alwardi
Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C., Hassan Ameen Jarrar
Bank Albilad, Abdulaziz Mohammed Alonaizan
Bank AlJazira, Nabil Al Hoshan
Bank muscat SAOG, Abdulrazzak Ali Issa
Bank Nizwa SAOG, Khalid Jamal Al Kayed
Bank Sohar SAOG, Sasi Kumar
BBK B.S.C., Riyad Youssef Hasan Sater
Boubyan Bank K.S.C.P., Adel Abdulwahab Jasem Al-Majed
Burgan Bank K.P.S.C., Eduardo Eguren Linsen
Commercial Bank of Kuwait K.P.S.C., Elham Yosri Mahfouz
Commercial Facilities Company S.A.K.P., Abdullah Saud Abdulaziz Al Humaidhi
Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC, Hussein Ali Habib Sajwani
DP World Limited, H.E. Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem
Dubai Insurance Company, Abdullatif Ghaleb Abdullatif Abuqurah
Dubai Investments PJSC, Khalid Jasem Mohammed Bin Kalban
Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C, Dr. Adnan Abdus Shakoor Chilwan
Emaar Malls PJSC, Naser Abdulrahman Rafi
Emaar Properties PJSC, Amit Jain
Emirates Insurance Company P.S.C., Jason Light
Emirates Investment Bank P.J.S.C., Khalid Qustandi Elias Sifri
Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC, Jamal Saeed Jumaa Bin Ghalaita
Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, Shayne Keith Nelson
GFH Financial Group BSC, Hisham Ahmad Nour Abdulqader Al Rayes
Gulf Bank K.S.C.P., Antoine Jean Daher
Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P., Khalid Saud Hasan
Hotels Management Company International SAOG, Mortan Johnson
Humansoft Holding Company K.S.C.P., Mayank Hasmukhlal Baxi
Independent Petroleum Group K.S.C.P., Waleed Jaber Hadeed
Insurance House – P.S.C, Mohammed Yassin Mohammed Othman
Jarir Marketing Company, Abdulkarim Al-Agil
Kuwait Business Town Real Estate Company K.S.C.P., Ahmad Aqeel Al Sayid Hashem Al Aqeel
Kuwait Finance House, Mazin Saad Ali Al-Nahedh
Kuwait Insurance Company S.A.K.P., Ahmad Sami Sharif
Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P., Mohammed Said Abdulwahab El Saka
Kuwait Investment Company K.P.S.C., Bader Nasser al-Subaei
Mashreq Bank, H.E. Abdulaziz Abdullah Bin Ahmad Al Ghurair
Munshaat Real Estate Projects Company K.S.C.P., Abdulaziz Ahmad Youssef Al Sakr
National Bank of Fujairah PJSC, Vincent Cook
National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P., Issam Jasem Abdullah Al Hamad Alsager
National Bank Of Umm Al-Qaiwain, H.H. Sheikh Naser Bin Rashid Abdulaziz Al Mualla
National Industrialization Company, Mutlaq Hamad M. Al-Morished
National Investments Company K.S.C.P., Fahad Abdulrahman Saud Al-Mukhaizim
National Petroleum Services Company K.S.C.P., Khalid Hamdan Daham Al Saif
Oman Telecommunications Company SAOG, Talal Said Marhoon Al Mamari
Orascom Construction Limited, Ousama Anwar Bishai
Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company K.S.C.P., Saadoun Abdullah Hussein Ali
R.A.K Ceramics PJSC, Abdullah Massaad
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company, Nasser Damsheq Al Mahasher
RAK Properties P.J.S.C., Mohammed Sultan Mohammed Al Qadi
Riyad Bank, Abdulmajeed Abdullah Abdulaziz Almobarak
Salhia Real Estate Company K.S.C.P., Anwar Abdulaziz Dakheel Al Usaimi
Sanam Real Estate Company – K.S.C. Public, Waleed Ahmad Alablani
Saudi Arabian Mining Company, Khalid Bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company, Nasser Abdulaziz Abanmi
Saudi Telecom Company, Nasser Bin Sulaiman Al Nasser
Sharjah Islamic Bank, H.E. Mohammed Ahmad Abdulla
The Bahrain Ship Repairing & Engineering Company B.S.C., Noureddine Saadi
The Commercial Real Estate Company K.P.S.C., Abdulfattah Mohammed Rafei Hussein Marafie
The National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah, Peter William England
The National Commercial Bank, Saeed M. AlGhamdi
The Saudi Investment Bank, Musaed Al Mineefi
Union Cement Company, H.E. Sheikh Rami bin Khalid Abdulla Al Qasimi
Union Insurance Company P.S.C., Abdulmuttaleb Mustafa H. M. Al Jaedi
Union National Bank – Public Joint Stock Company, Mohammed Ahmad Nasr Abdeen
United Projects Company For Aviation Services K.S.C.P., Nadia Abdullah Akil
Vision Insurance SAOG, P. R. Ramakrishnan
Walaa Cooperative Insurance company, Johnson Varughese
Warba Bank K.S.C.P., Shaheen Hamad Abdulwahab Al Ghanem