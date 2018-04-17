Emirates Special Rates To Kick Start Summer Season

Emirates is offering special early bird fares for UAE travellers to destinations within its global network. Travellers who book in advance can enjoy special fares starting today until 30 April 2018 and applies to select travel periods.

Economy Class passengers can enjoy fares to the Middle East starting from AED 795, to Europe starting at AED 2,135, to West Asia & Indian Ocean starting at AED 945, and to the Far East and Australasia starting at AED 2,035.

Business Class passengers can enjoy fares to the Middle East starting from AED 3,155, to Europe starting at AED 9,395, to West Asia & Indian Ocean starting at AED 2835, and to the Far East and Australasia starting at AED 8,895.

Emirates passengers travelling in all classes will benefit from a generous baggage allowance of 30kg in Economy Class and 40kg in Business Class. Passengers on the Emirates flight will enjoy the airline’s award winning in-flight entertainment system with up to 3,500 channels and up to 20MB complimentary on-board Wi-Fi, as well as regionally inspired meals on-board prepared by award-winning chefs.

The offer applies for outbound travel between 19 April and 13 December 2018.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit www.emirates.ae, travel agent or through the local Emirates Sales Office. Terms & conditions apply.