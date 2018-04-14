UAE Safe Haven for Investors

Investors’ trust in the UAE business environment reflects the country’s resilient and diversified economy, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirming that the UAE boasts a unique model of economic development that has positioned the country as a safe global haven for investors from different parts of the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid made the remarks after listening to a briefing on a package of economic incentives for sustainable growth in the country, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, along with a number of top government department executives in Dubai.

“Over the past decades, the UAE has managed to integrate with the world economy, turning into a vital hub for international trade, with Dubai proving its worth as a key global economic destination,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed noted, adding that the country will continue to forge ahead with its successful economic endeavours.

“The progress achieved does not mean that the future is ensured and free of challenges, but we have the potential to maintain our sustainable progress and pioneering success to further strengthen our position on the world economic scene.

“We are steadily progressing towards the future through a diversified, innovative, knowledge-based economy that is relying on different tributaries,” H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said, adding that the UAE economy has displayed an enviable ability to survive the international financial slowdown, as well as the regional geopolitical circumstances.

“Our economy is vibrant, resilient, agile and competitive, and we have all the potential to keep Dubai as an investment-friendly, promising environment for all investors as we have always promised them,” he added.

Commenting on the UAE’s strategy for economic growth, Sheikh Hamdan said, “H.H. Sheikh Mohammed’s directives represent a compass for us to continue our efforts to provide a sustainable, flexible economic system that ensures the continuity of an ideal business-friendly environment for our investors.

“We are looking forward to accelerating sustainable economic growth through a package of integrated initiatives aimed at streamlining entrepreneurship, reducing business costs, and creating an encouraging and investment-conducive environment aligned with our competitive diversified economic model.”