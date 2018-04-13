Expo 2020 Dubai Tech Infrastructure Most Advanced

Cisco to Bring Human and Digital Connections to Life at Expo 2020 Dubai

• Leading technology provider becomes ‘Digital Network Partner’ for next World Expo in 2020

• Cisco’s intent-based network to power connectivity, providing the most advanced technology infrastructure in World Expo history

• Innovative connected signage solutions to drive dynamic content and immersive, customized experiences for 25M expected visits

Expo 2020 Dubai has teamed up with worldwide technology leader Cisco to ensure that the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region leaves a lasting positive impact and delivers on expectations to be a festival of human ingenuity. Cisco will provide its latest technology innovations that enable the exploration of new possibilities and connections for a sustainable, inclusive future.

Expo 2020 Dubai will take place between October 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021 and organizers expect nearly 25 million visits, 70 percent from outside the UAE.

Expo 2020 Dubai and Cisco will work closely to deliver a global event that is at the forefront of technological evolution and demonstrate how connectivity can be a force for social and economic good, in alignment with the event’s theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.’

As the next World Expo’s Digital Network Partner, Cisco will provide the secure, intelligent foundation for connectivity through its intent-based networking solution, making Expo 2020’s technology infrastructure the most advanced in the event’s 167-year history.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, said: “Dubai is rapidly becoming one of the smartest and most connected cities in the world, exploring futuristic solutions that range from driverless vehicles to artificial intelligence solutions.

“At Expo 2020, we hope not only to share the expertise we have acquired across these areas, but also, through our partnership with Cisco, to connect minds around the world and capture the many opportunities made possible through collaboration.”

Designed for the demands of the digital era, Cisco® intent-based network provides an infrastructure that constantly learns, adapts and protects, making it the ideal foundation for the complete digital experience offered at Expo 2020 Dubai. It will also help enable visitors, exhibitors and organizers to connect anywhere, on any device – securely, reliably and seamlessly.

Expo 2020 will also utilize the Cisco Vision™ signage solution to help deliver information and experiences throughout the Expo in a way that enhances attendee engagement. With thousands of displays throughout the Expo site, the Cisco Vision deployment will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest globally. The solution provides dynamic signage and high-definition digital content and video that will help enable more than 200 international participants to offer compelling, interactive experiences and engage with visitors and employees in new and more impactful ways.

Guy Diedrich, Global Innovation Officer, Cisco, said: “At Cisco, we firmly believe that amazing things can happen when you connect people, ideas, data and things. By partnering with Expo 2020 Dubai, we will not only showcase the future of technology and the incredible possibilities it presents, but also help shape how we all connect, communicate and collaborate.

“Supporting a global event of this magnitude is a monumental task that demands a network like no other – one which can deliver on the requirements of connectivity, scale, security and agility. Our technology innovations are unlocking amazing opportunities for humanity, and we are excited to contribute to the ambitious goals set by Expo 2020 Dubai as part of our vision to change the way people live, work, learn and play.”

Delegates from Expo 2020 Dubai visited Cisco’s San Jose headquarters in March to experience multiple use cases of Cisco Vision and explore ways in which Cisco technology can drive compelling experiences for Expo visitors. While providing centralized control of all connected multimedia endpoints, Cisco Vision helps meet the unique needs of each day or event based on demographics, time of day, and activities planned.

Shukri Eid, Managing Director – East Region, Cisco Middle East, said: “The path to the digital future is paved through the power of intelligent networks. We’ve partnered with Expo 2020 to help ensure their infrastructure delivers on that promise and brings unique experiences for visitors at every stage of their visit.”

With hundreds of thousands of people expected on peak days, Expo 2020 will be a whirl of connectivity – not just for visitors, but for the world. Whether it is sharing images of the inspiring architecture and exhibits, using the Expo smart phone app to navigate the site, check queue lengths, order food, or make use of other digital services on offer, millions of people who come to visit over six months are going to be connected and engaged with the help of Cisco.

Cisco will also help ensure that connectivity between systems is secure, a vital requirement not just for organizers but also the 200-plus participants that include nations, multi-lateral corporations, NGOs and educational institutions.

As strategic partner at both Expo 2010 Shanghai and Expo Milano 2015, as well as the official networking supplier for both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Cisco will bring its extensive expertise on delivering digitally-driven experiences for large events at a global scale.

Cisco joins a number of global brands that are Expo 2020 Dubai Official Premier Partners including Emirates Airline, Accenture, DP World, Emirates NBD, Etisalat, Nissan, SAP and Siemens. More partnerships are expected to be announced in the coming months.