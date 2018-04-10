New Attractive Off Plan Apartments Launched in Meydan

MAG Lifestyle Development launches fully-furnished MAG EYE studios from only AED 490,000 at International Property Show 2018

Starting from only AED 950 per square foot for townhouses and just AED 1,000 per square foot for apartments

With an attractive payment plan and 20% lower prices than other developments in Meydan

MAG Lifestyle Development has announced that it will offer competitive prices on the AED 1 billion first phase of its MAG EYE project during and after the International Property Show (IPS), the Middle East’s biggest property sales platform for local and international real estate markets.

During the show, which will run from 9th to 11th April 2018 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, MAG LD will provide investors with an opportunity to purchase fully-furnished MAG EYE studios for AED 490,000 and starting from only AED 950 per square foot for townhouses and just AED 1,000 per square foot for apartments. MAG LD is also providing an attractive payment plan that allows buyers to pay 35% for the first 18 months and then the remaining 65% upon completion. The prices are the most competitive in the market and 20% lower than what other developers are offering in Meydan, promising a higher profit margin for investors and home owners.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG LD, commented: “We are pleased to be part of IPS 2018 as it will allow us to reach out to our new and existing customers with a range of exclusive deals that are tailored to meet their needs and surpass their expectations. During the three-day event, we will connect with investors and buyers by paying close attention to their demands and priorities, while also providing our customers with a real chance to become owners of MAG properties, as IPS is the region’s leading transactional property platform that allows real-time sales to take place on site. We look forward to making the most of this important opportunity to help our customers find their dream home at MAG EYE.”

The AED 4.7 billion MAG EYE project is the only fully gated townhouse and villa community in Meydan District 7, a prime location that is close to both Dubai International Airport and Downtown Dubai. The development features 4,061 studios or one-bedroom apartments and 536 three or four-bedroom townhouses. All have been designed to offer quality living spaces at affordable prices in an upcoming area of the city that is expected to deliver high ROI and significant price appreciation over the coming years.

MAG LD is appearing at the new headline feature of the newly revamped IPS, the ‘Mega Property Sale’, which has been launched to provide buyers with an excellent opportunity to purchase property through exclusive deals with low interest rates. Running for all three days of IPS, the sale will showcase market-leading offers from UAE developers, banks, real estate agents and property auction houses, providing investors with a one-stop shop where they can find complete packages of bargain deals.