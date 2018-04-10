Dubai Property Show and International Property Show Kicks Off

New ‘Mega Property Sale’ features ‘Dubai Property Festival’ and ‘Country Pavilions’ for Egypt and Europe

The highly-anticipated 14th edition of the International Property Show (IPS), the Middle East’s biggest property sales platform for local, regional and international real estate markets, kicked off and will run until 11th April at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The improved IPS 2018 programme was developed in partnership with Dubai Land Department (DLD), the main partner to the event, and features a ‘Mega Property Sale’ under the ‘Dubai Property Festival’, which offers exclusive deals for three days and was inaugurated today by His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Minister of Economy, in the presence of Her Excellency Majida Ali Rashid, Assistant Director General and Head of the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Center at Dubai Land Department (DLD), and Dawood Al Shezawi, Head of the Dubai Property Festival Organising Committee. This year, the festival also features ‘Country Pavilions’ for Egypt and Europe.

DPF, is the first real estate festival of its kind to showcase market-leading offers from UAE, regional and international developers in addition to banks, real estate agents and property auction houses, providing investors with a one-stop shop where they can find complete packages of bargain deals. Buyers will also benefit from free legal consultancy, three-day local distress deals through live auctions, and a series of exclusive offers from banks including no processing or service fees, onsite pre-approvals and low interest rates.

DLD has launched the ‘Dubai Property Festival’ in collaboration with Founding Partners Emaar, IPS and the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Center — the investment arm of DLD. The festival will provide a platform where the real estate community can gather in one place to network and find the very best investment opportunities in Dubai’s property market. Alongside exclusive promotions including a 20% discount on properties, a 1.85% p.a. on home financing, and registration fees on delivery, the festival also features a Brokers’ Village, an Investor Lounge, Investment Destinations Forum, a property auction, workshops and training sessions, and investor roundtables with some of the region’s leading real estate experts.

His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD, commented: “We launched the ‘Dubai Property Festival’ in partnership with IPS to promote sustainable growth in the real estate sector in alignment with the economic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The first day of the event attracted a fresh wave of investors to Dubai by highlighting the Emirate’s attractive real estate investment environment and offering buyers exclusive deals on properties from leading UAE developers. We would like to thank all of our partners for the important role they have played in bringing this festival to life.”

Her Excellency Majida Ali Rashid, Assistant Director General and Head of the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Center — the investment arm of DLD — added: “Dubai Property Festival is considered as unique opportunity to invest in Dubai, and we are confident that the festival will provide Dubai’s real estate sector with a significant boost, as IPS is the region’s only transactional property platform that allows real-time sales to take place on site. This is the main objective of the event and we look forward to sharing the unique benefits of Dubai’s property market with investors and buyers, including its transparency, high return on investment and security.”

Dawood Al Shezawi, Head of the Dubai Property Festival Organising Committee, commented: “Our shows provide exhibitors with a real chance to not only promote and showcase their projects among a 20,000-strong international audience, but also to sell their properties onsite to an abundant pool of relevant and quality customers looking for promising real estate deals. This is a unique opportunity in the real estate world and represents a win-win situation for all attendees and participants, allowing developers to boost their sales while also giving buyers the opportunity to find their dream home or investment at the very best prices.”

IPS 2018 also serves to connect the global real estate community, allowing attendees and exhibitors to meet with investors, network and engage with industry peers, establish new partnerships, and explore regional and international customer needs and demands. Other highlights of the new show include a special onsite B2B lounge, B2C meetings, real estate conferences and workshops, and four co-located events: the Annual Investment Meeting, AIM Startup, the Future Cities Show, and the Dubai International Government Achievements Exhibition.