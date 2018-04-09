MECSC to Host School for Retail Real Estate Professionals in Dubai

The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres – (MECSC) will be hosting (JTR) –John T. Riordan Global School For Retail Real Estate Professionals at the Kempinski Hotel, in Mall of the Emirates from 16th until 19th of April. The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres (MECSC), is the region’s largest retail industry association representing shopping mall owners, developers, marketing and leasing managers, retailers consultants, property managers, financiers, accountants, government officials and industry suppliers from the retail industry.

David Macadam – CEO of Middle East Council of Shopping Centres says, “MECSC is pleased to offer education and certification through conducting the John T. Riordan Global School for Retail Real Estate Professionals – the four- day program covers comprehensive, concentrated, rigorous course taught by prominent shopping centre industry experts from the USA, Europe and the Middle East who serve as faculty.”

One of the finest points of this year’s JTR are the expert instructors who are ready to provide the best learning possible while establishing solid foundation from real life examples on how to handle leasing, marketing, management and security challenges today.

JTR’s new curriculum and faculty are now in place showcasing industry experts – Avi Alkas (JLL – Turkey), Priya Chellani (JLL – MENA), Pam Bryson (Aldar Properties), Malik Qaiser (Ezdan Mall), Marcello Larizza (Line Investments), Anoop Gopal (Americana), Clair Stuart Menteth (Sticky Red), Charles Mallice (Stirling), Rachel Walton (Pop Retail), Karen Scott (CBRE/Skye), Emre Pelin (Andarakis Advisory), Greg Vogt (Gulf Related), Piers Burton (Eagles Spearing), Bruce Von Kaufmann (Meraas), Shahram Shamsaee (mSquared), Colin Beaton (Limelight and Franka Lange.

The ICSC/MECSC Schools for Professional Development (Levels 1 & 2) is a 4-day program leading to an ICSC Certificate. Courses start from 16th until 19th of April. Along with the training, MECSC will be hosting the Next Generation Networking Event on Tuesday the 17th of April from 5:30pm till 8:30pm at Kempinski Hotel, Dubai, UAE. Next Gen Dubai offers the ideal platform and opportunity for retail and shopping mall professionals to network and grow their business. Next GEN Dubai is actively promoted through the MECSC database and social media. MECSC members and event attendees are also encouraged to forward the invitation to those who would benefit from attending the event.

To RSVP for this event, please click the link Register Online or visit www.mecsc.org for more details.