NAS Sports Tournament Returns Bigger and Better

One of the most anticipated local events on the country’s sporting calendar, the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament will be bigger and better as it returns for its sixth edition this year in the holy month of Ramadan.

The organising committee of the 6th NAS Sports Tournament, which will take place from May 17 to June 4, have announced the inclusion of two new events for 2018 – 3×3 Basketball and Jiu Jitsu – adding to a list that already included Futsal, Volleyball, Padel Tennis, Fencing, NAS Night Challenge, the 5km and 10km Run, 75km Cycle Race and Wheelchair Basketball.

While registration for the futsal and volleyball competitions took place last month and is now closed, registration for the other events is open now on the tournament’s official website (http://registration.nasst.ae) and will continue until May 6, except for the NAS Night Challenge and Padel. Registration for the Padel tournament will close earlier on April 27, while registration for the NAS Night Challenge will continue until May 30.

The NAS 3×3 Basketball championship, which will take place from May 18-21 at Dubai Festival City Mall (Outside Arena), is open to both citizens and expatriates, and teams, comprising four players each, can register in four different categories: Men (Born 1999 or earlier), Women (Born 1999 or earlier), Junior Boys (17 to 18 years old, born between 01-01-2000 and 31-12-2001) and Juniors Girls (17 to 18 years old, born between 01-01-2000 and 31-12-2001).

The Jiu Jitsu championship is also open to both UAE citizens and residents, and will take place on June 1 at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. Participants will be grouped into five principal categories as per their age and gender – Masters (Men 30-plus), Adults (Men under-30), Women, Juvenile Males and Juvenile Females – and then divided further as per their belt and weight.

The Wheelchair Basketball tournament will take place from May 18 to June 3 with all the matches, except the final, taking place at the Dubai Club for the People of Determination. The final will take place at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex on the penultimate day of NAS Sports Tournament 2018. Each team will comprise eight players – four disabled and four non-disabled – and all the players must be 14 years or older.

The NAS Cycling championship will take place across two nights – May 24 and 25 – with the race for the Men’s Open category (open to non-Emirati residents and Emiratis who represent a UAE club or the national team in official races within and outside the State) and the People of Determination Category taking place on the first day. On day two, participants in the three other categories – Open Women, Amateur UAE National Men (cyclists not registered with any club and do not own an official biker card issued by UAE Cycling Federation) and Amateur UAE National Women (cyclists not registered with any club and do not own an official biker card issued by UAE Cycling Federation) – will be seen in action.

The 5km NAS Night Challenge obstacle race will also take place on two nights – on May 31 for individuals and June 1 for teams. It is a mixed-gender event, but participants should not be younger than 16 years of age. The 5km and 10km Run is scheduled for May 20.

The Fencing tournament will take place from May 19 to 22 with all the early round bouts taking place at the Shabab Al Ahli Dubai club before the event moves to Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex for the finals on May 22. Competition will be held in six categories – Epee Weapon for Senior Men International; Saber Weapon for Senior Women International; Epee Weapon for Senior Women International; Foil Weapon for Senior Men Local (UAE Nationals and residents born in the UAE); Foil Weapon for Senior Women Local (UAE Nationals and residents born in UAE); and Saber Weapon for Senior Men Local (UAE Nationals and residents born in UAE).