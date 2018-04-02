Mandarin Oriental Hotel – Jumeira Beach Construction Nears Copletion

wasl Asset Management Group, one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, has reached a major milestone at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel – Jumeira Beach by completing 74% of the construction work. Adding to wasl’s proven track record in timely project delivery, construction at the hotel is on target for the planned Q4 2018 completion date.

The next phase of construction encompasses internal dimensions work on the guestrooms, corridors, public areas and F&B outlets, as well as the external stone façade work. Once complete, the hotel will enhance Dubai’s spectacular Jumeira beachfront with 256 premium rooms, six F&B outlets, a gym and 2,800-square-metre spa, a dedicated beach club, and stunning infinity pools surrounded by tranquil landscaped gardens.

His Excellency Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of wasl Asset Management Group, commented: “We are proud to be working with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to bring its signature Far East-inspired luxury to Dubai. With exceptional facilities and design elements that fuse local Arabic culture and Asian heritage, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel – Jumeira Beach will make an exciting premium addition to Dubai’s hospitality offering, supporting our leadership’s vision for sustainable growth in the tourism sector.”

The hotel will house six restaurants, including a signature pier-top dining destination with dedicated docking facilities for guests arriving by private yacht. All private rooms, villas and suites will incorporate guest-centric technology and entertainment systems, while corporate guests and those seeking an exclusive venue for private events will find a variety of multi-function rooms and a 525-square-metre glass-walled ballroom that opens onto a landscaped beachfront terrace.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel – Jumeira Beach was launched as Dubai’s first luxury Mandarin Oriental hotel. It was soon joined by the Mandarin Oriental Hotel – Sheikh Zayed Road, which was launched by wasl in 2017 and is due for completion in November 2020. Both hotels represent new milestones in wasl’s mission to establish Dubai as the home of luxury hospitality and the world’s favourite destination.