Emirates To Hold Open Days for Recruiting Cabin Crew in Dubai

Emirates is looking for motivated and service-oriented candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team. The airline will be organising Open Days for cabin crew recruitment in Dubai in the month of April.

Emirates will hold Cabin Crew Open Days on 13 and 28 April. Candidates can get details on the venue and the timing by visiting http://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/

Emirates is looking for open-minded, helpful, and friendly candidates to deliver its award-winning onboard experience to customers. Applicants hoping to give their careers a flying start can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph. Prior online registration is not required to attend the Open Day. However, important information about the requirements for the selection process can be found online at the Emirates Group Careers website.

Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

Emirates currently flies to 159 destinations across six continents operating a modern fleet of 269 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft. Emirates offers candidates an outstanding career opportunity, in-depth training as well as an unmatched cultural exposure working within a truly international team of cabin crew from over 135 nationalities.

Emirates’ Cabin Crew are offered an entire employment package, which includes a variety of benefits such as free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities. For many of Emirates’ cabin crew team, the company’s attractive concessional travel benefits for themselves as well as their families and friends, is a big advantage – particularly as Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents-spanning network.

Emirates is also planning to hold Cabin Crew recruitment Open Days at a number of locations across the Middle East, Africa and Europe in April. More details available at www.emiratesgroupcareers.com