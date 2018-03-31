MODUL University Dubai Offers Scholarships, Paid Internships

MODUL University Dubai, the first Austrian University in the Middle East which offers cutting-edge education programs across different fields, has announced academic merit scholarships worth AED 1 million apart from exclusive study grants and guaranteed paid internships to students to mark the Year of Zayed.

The University, which offers 360-degree higher education programs aimed at bridging skill-set gap between academics and industry, also announced that the exclusive study grants, paid internships and scholarships to students for September 2018 intake will be extended through a competition, coinciding with its participation in the Gulf Education and Training Exhibition [GETEX] at Dubai World Trade Centre from April 12 to 14.

To participate in the scholarship competition – 4 Values – 4 Scholarships to any academic program and be selected, applicants need to fill out the application form on www.getex.modul.ac.ae followed by link to fill out the questionnaire based on the 4 main values of late Sheikh Zayed – Wisdom, Respect, Sustainability and Human Development and submit their entries. The winner of the scholarships will be announced at MODUL University stand at GETEX on April 12, 2018.

The competition, which started on March 15 and continues till April 10, aims to encourage students to realize their spirits, ambitions and knowledge for efforts undertaken by Sheikh Zayed.

Zaid Maleh, Managing Director of MODUL University Dubai, said: “MODUL University Dubai salutes the vision and foresight of late Sheikh Zayed, and in honour of 2018 being marked as Year of Zayed, the University has extended amazing scholarships, study grants, and paid internships to students. All they need to do is demonstrate their understanding of the values laid by Sheikh Zayed and secure one of the four 50% scholarships to any MODUL academic programmes.”

He added: “MODUL’s 360-degree education has been carefully structured and designed to help students supplement academics with diverse life experiences and secure future employability. The university boasts a wide range of academic degrees and professional education programmes in business and sustainability to equip the students amidst the changing business goals and environments.”

MODUL University has carved a niche with its higher education degrees across sectors – ranging from business, tourism, hospitality, sustainability, public governance, new media technologies, entrepreneurship and innovation to leadership. All courses are adapted to Middle East market, with an international perspective and 110+ years’ legacy of Austrian education & research associated with MODUL University.

MODUL University Dubai, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, has already provided over 100 paid internships to its students, the first and the only university in the Middle East to offer paid internships. Last year, MODUL University Dubai launched the Centre for Sustainability through Research and Education (CSRE) to facilitate sustainable solutions, green education and become a sustainability hub in sustainable tourism, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.